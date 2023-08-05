Apple TV: The Crowded Room

If there’s any actor who really divides opinion, it’s Tom Holland. He was accused of being very extravagant and of a fixed nature. Spider Man, others consider the rajatbla to be one of the great promises of the performance. And others believe that he is a good actor who should leave his comfort zone more often. How to do it in a crowded room.

Holland from life to david, a young man who was troubled both at home and at school, who decided to live with a vecino and another girl found refuge in the same place. After unsuccessfully trying to marry someone we don’t even know, david Will is taken to court, which will reveal that his inner trauma is far worse than we imagined.

Yes, we are facing a series that interweaves a police case with the mental health of the people. Hecho’s, at the end of the ten chapters composing crowded room, we will see a cartel where we are told to ask for help when we are victims or see cases of abuse. In this sense, the program is quite aware that it touches on a very complex subject. And you do it with enough height.

and performance in that sense tom holland This is what keeps the series going. Not just to see what it achieves when the plot demands it and turns it; I mean through that we can see all the emotions that his character is going through, which makes him believable. Great job for an English actor; Which, unfortunately, is not as supported as one might expect.

Yes, in artists we can see people like Amanda Seinfried or Jason Isaacs who are good actors, they need very few minutes or very little time to show their talent. lo dicho, give this show tom holland,

Nor do I believe that chapter ten helps, as they unnecessarily drag the series along, thereby testing the patience of the audience. However, I am not saying that it becomes boring, rather that the big twist is very close to the end, whereas before this plot twist, the plot becomes a bit redundant.

in conclusion, crowded room This is a recommended series. For the subjects he plays, and for the lead actor’s performance, which, as they say, proves he is much more than the muchacho he likes to draw attention to in front of the camera.

8/10