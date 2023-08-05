Apple Arcade will get four new games in August, plus updates and events

Service apple arcade It will be getting four new games in its catalog this August. In general, they are: Necogram+, Empires: Merge and Build, Finiteness it is Samba de Amigo: Party-to-Go, In turn, the emphasis is on the last mentioned, which was developed sega,

It’s worth saying that not all titles will arrive on the Apple platform at the same time. In this sense, the dates on which each will be available are the days 8, 18, 25 it is 29 of this month. If you’re curious, check out the translated description of each new game: