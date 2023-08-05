Apple Arcade will get four new games in August, plus updates and events
Service apple arcade It will be getting four new games in its catalog this August. In general, they are: Necogram+, Empires: Merge and Build, Finiteness it is Samba de Amigo: Party-to-Go, In turn, the emphasis is on the last mentioned, which was developed sega,
It’s worth saying that not all titles will arrive on the Apple platform at the same time. In this sense, the dates on which each will be available are the days 8, 18, 25 it is 29 of this month. If you’re curious, check out the translated description of each new game:
Get ready to embark on a wholesome and relaxing adventure in this adorable cat puzzle game. Move the cats and pillows around until each furry friend finds their favorite spot, with the goal of making sure all the cute kitties get to sleep. With 120 enchanting and intense levels, players will meet cats of over 15 different breeds and explore three beautifully crafted worlds, all while enjoying an intuitive and original soundtrack.
Enjoy a cool puzzle game experience combined with kingdom building gameplay in this story-rich adventure. In the absence of the king, a mysterious force destroyed the kingdom. Now it is up to Prince Edward and his friends to rebuild the land and save its people. Players will scavenge unique items to gain resources to build and renovate buildings and landmarks, complete quests, and uncover the secret to restoring the fallen kingdom to its former glory.
Finiteness is a minimal, thoughtful, handcrafted 2D game that remixes the best elements of iconic puzzle games to create a reimagined and satisfying puzzle experience. The game combines the skill and complexity of chess, the infinite replay value and flow of Tetris and the satisfying responsiveness of the match-three genre to deliver a highly sophisticated experience with depth and complexity that can be enjoyed for a lifetime.
Rise up and rock wherever you go in this vibrant rhythm action game. A revival of SEGA’s classic rhythm game series in which players shake maracas to the beat, Samba de Amigo: Party-to-Go is a modern sequel to the popular 2000s franchise. The game features three songs found only in the arcade – “Daddy (feat. CL)” by PSY, “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga and “The Walker” by Fitz and the Tantrums – a series-exclusive debut story. Along with the mode where players team up with Amigo on their mission to retrieve Music. With over 40 hit songs from the world’s most popular music genres and even more newly released songs, Samba de Amigo: Party-to-Go is a dynamic and unique twist on the classic rhythm game experience.
In addition to the arrival of new games, Apple took the opportunity to confirm the titles that will be receiving updates. are they”tmnt scattered fortunes,City View: Sim Builder” it is “hello kitty island adventure(the latter among the most recent to appear in the arcade catalog).
There will also be an in-game event”Crayola Create and Play+“with the support of My Little PonyPJ Masks it is Tonka, service is available by $4.99 Or BRL 9.90 (in Brazil). Finally, look also at the arrival of the game Very Little Nightmares Plus in the catalog.