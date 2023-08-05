Angus Cloud has struggled with serious mental health issues and addictions.

This afternoon, the entertainment world is once again in mourning after an unfortunate and sudden death Angus Cloud, best known for playing Fesco on the HBO series Euphoria.

The news was released in a statement by the actor’s family, who, without giving further details, left open the possibility that the young man could have made an attempt on his life, as Angus fought With addiction problems and from mint healthl it would be difficult after his father’s deathjust a week ago: “Angus has been open about his struggles with mental health and we hope his death can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not silently fight alone,” they wrote in the text.

In April of this year, it became known about the emotional state of the late actor after his former representative, Diomy Lamb, testified that he terminated his employment relationship due to excessive substance use and the alleged abuse of employment rights he exercised against him.

Through an extensive Twitter thread, Cordero explained that he met the young man when he entered the rehab where he worked; In addition, he said that he was very concerned about the health and well-being of Angus, because far from what could be seen on television, he was not going through the best moment: “On February 21, 2022, I resigned as representative of Angus Cloud. My decision was made due to Angus’ verbal abuse, emotional stress and serious drug addiction, which made it impossible to continue my professional relationship with him.”

The actor is remembered for his role as Fesco in the TV series Euphoria. Photo: Instagram

He also admitted that despite Cloud’s efforts to get away from the world of drugs, some people in his social circle were of little help as they used alcohol and other substances around him. According to Cordero, Cloud overdosed that same year and that’s when he made the decision to retire.

This February, the young man made headlines again after being involved in car accident in Los Angeles and go on the run.

The death of the actor took his fans by surprise, who, through digital platforms, regret his passing and dedicated several messages to him expressing their love: “My heart is broken, rest in peace”, “You will always be loved, we will miss you”, “She was a beautiful soul, she left too soon”, “No words, rest in peace”, “Such an incredible talent, we will miss you sir. You left very, very soon,” are some of the comments that are already flooding their profiles.

