Angus Cloud: actor’s disease Euphoria | Celebrities from USA | USAGE

Early death of Angus Cloud, at 25, was a blow to Hollywood. The actor best known for playing Fesco on the HBO series Euphoria has died suddenly a few days after his death. his father’s death, who was said goodbye in Ireland. The information that appeared along with the news of his departure left more questions than answers, such as the illness that the celebrity suffered in the United States.

clouds became famous for the appearance of the TV show with the participation Zendayawith which he coincided Oakland School of the Artswhere he studied design. Although they studied at the same time, they never had contact, even the translator did not remember her, as she pointed out to the Wall Street Journal.

So, How did you get into Euphoria? By pure chance, according to their interview. Angus told GQ that one day on the street in 2018, while he was selling chicken and waffles, a woman approached him and offered to audition. His natural doubts alerted him to a possible scam, but in the end he agreed.

Soon after, he read the script, in which he changed some of the dialogue, which seemed unrealistic to him, and got the role fezthe dealer who was moving in the scene shared with Lexiin which it sounds “Stay with me”. The clip was remembered and shared on social media on Monday, July 31, the day of his death, as a tribute to his life.

WHAT IS ANGUS CLOUD’S ILLNESS IN “EUPHORIA”?

American actor Angus Cloud struggled with drug addiction according to his former manager Diomi Lambwho tweeted about her latest relapse Fesco’s translator from “Euphoria” in 2021, shortly after leaving a specialist center to treat his condition.

“I went to a barbecue at his house and saw that he returned to this habit two days after coming out of rehab”wrote Lamb on Twitter, where he hinted that the celebrity had taken a side step in her attempts to control the situation.

He added that another time when he was still cloud agent, had to go to his house to help him because of the respiratory crisis. After pulmonary resuscitation, the young man woke up, and he vomited in the face of Cordero, who settled the case of working with a show business star. HBO series.

Although the family did not provide explicit details of his death in a statement regarding his death. death of angus cloud, we can conclude that the death of his father was added to this mentioned situation a few weeks ago. According to TMZ sources, the actor would have “suicidal thoughts” after returning to USA father’s funeral in Ireland.

“Last week he buried his father and has struggled hard with this loss. The only consolation we have is knowing that Angus is now reunited with his father, who was his best friend. Angus has been open about his struggles with mental health and we hope his death will be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight alone silently.”explained family.

If you or someone close to you is having difficulty or experiencing a mental health crisis, you can get help right away. Call or text 988 or chat on 988lifeline.org.

WHAT OTHER PRODUCTS HAS ANGUS CLOUD IN?

northern hollywood

Line

Whimsical Tales

your lucky day

Perfect Women

all three

cigarettes

Mother