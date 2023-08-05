Angelina Jolie creates collaborative fashion brand with social bias

American Angelina Jolie is recognized worldwide for her career as an actress, film producer and humanitarian activist. Also she has become a fashion icon. In her career, she has also collaborated with designers and stylists. Inspired by this creative universe, the artist this month announced the launch of the Atelier Jolie brand, a collaborative space for artists.

Come learn more!

“Everyone Can Create! Then, why do we crave brands?”, asks the actress in the opening note of the platform announced. Still without a first official collection, Angelina Jolie introduced the new venture on Instagram and on the official website. There, she reveals what is to come.

In the statement, the star compared art to fashion. She also highlights her personal experience, as she has also designed clothes and is friends with famous designers.

Passionate about the universe of creation, Jolie has developed a space for creative people to work in a cohesive team. With a social bias, staff will be able to shape ideas involving a team of tailors, model makers and artisans from around the world.

He teased, “Why buy someone else’s design when you can make it yourself?” The star also inspires the creative side of those who come with her, in Angelina’s eyes. Self-expression becomes more fun when we create for ourselves.

Without leaving the circular economy, Atelier Jolie will dress vintage Quality and raw material is not being used by the industry. “You’ll be able to repair or recycle the parts of your wardrobe you want to revive, perfect the fit, breathe new life into what could have been thrown away,” he promises.

Another pillar in Atelier Jolie’s DNA is the redefinition of pieces. Materials, when reused, can shape a model that will be left as a legacy, adding quality and new meaning. Jolie’s sustainable brand will also have a social bias.

“We hope to create a community of creativity and inspiration regardless of socio-economic background. Let’s shed light on the people who play a role in each creation. We will bring together a diverse team with dignified positions based on skill”, he concluded. The first release will be for the Fall 2023 season.