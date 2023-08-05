Ana Vilela is one of the attractions of the first edition of Deu Praia in Pirenopolis

Following the success of the edition in Goiânia, Deu Praia will land in Pirenopolis on 4, 5 and 6 August. Praia do Cerrado takes place in Beira Rio and will feature, in addition to sporting activities, concerts by Banda 3030 and Banda Mandingman (August 4), Natirutes and Eduardo e Mónica Block (August 5) and Ana Vilela (August 6).

Five sand courts will be available for the practice of sports like footvolley, beach tennis, crossfit, boxing. This version will also have a functional class. The venue opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. on Saturdays for sports practice, and closes at 9 a.m. on Sundays.

On Sunday, the 6th, the children will be entertained in Deu Praia’s composition, and the novelty play will be: The Little Mermaid. In addition to theatrical performances, there will also be competitions, vintage games and a circus in an area reserved for children.

The hope is that the Deu Praia Tour will become a travel show, initially with editions in some cities of Goiás and the main cities of Brazil. The nationwide tour of the event will continue with the essence of music, sports and getting a foot in the sand.

Tickets can be individual or passport for all days and are already on sale on the Uautickets website and in physical stores: Academia FM in Pirenopolis, and Flavios Calcados (Goiânia Shopping and Flamboyant).

The second night is marked by the positive energy of Natureroots invading Pirenopolis with the “Good Vibrations” tour. The band, which is celebrating 25 years of its career, made good waves in Brazilian pop before the term was coined – yet in the 1990s, it brought a revitalizing balance of Jamaican reggae to Brazilian reggae. Established a rich relationship with the wide rhythm and nature. Beauties.

father’s Day

Aliens Sona + Brumalls gets into the Father’s Day mood with the company’s first integrated campaign since the merger. As the administrators of Paseo das Aguas Shopping reinforce the importance of being physically and emotionally present like fathers, the company has created three lines of communication with films that consider different everyday situations and ways of living and look at fatherhood. always focused on the emotion, complexity and fun that parent-child relationships represent, considering and participating in the different realities of the company’s malls and their respective public spaces. One of the films talks about the responsibility of being a child and teaching parents a little about the real priorities in life. The second, through everyday situations, focuses on the key words that translate to parenthood: partnership, friendship, and inspiration. And the third brings to the fore the funny perspective of children who see their parents as superheroes in small everyday situations.

all forms of love

Singer Lulu Santos, owner of great successes of Brazilian Popular Music (MPB), will present his new tour ‘Baritono’ in Goiânia. The show, which is also celebrating its 70th birthday, will take place on Friday night, 18 August at the PUC-Goiás Convention Center. In the repertoire, songs that marked the era such as “Apenas Mais Uma de Amor”, “Toda Forma de Amor”, “Um Serto Someone”, “Tempos Modernos”, etc… In addition to presenting “Presente”, Track by an unreleased singer. Final limited tickets range from R$120 (with half-price options provided by law) to R$300 and are available on the website alphatickets.com.br. Realized by Oceania Eventos More info at @alphatickets

night of destiny

At the final presentation in Goiânia a sales success and with tickets sold out, the theologian and writer best seller, Tiago Brunet, best known for helping thousands of people become experts in ancient principles, returns to the capital and presents the show “Night of Destination: The GPS for Your Future” at Teatro Rio Red on August 18 at 8 pm We do. Tickets are available at Ingresso Digital (https://ingressodigital.com/evento/8876/Tiago_Brunet__A_Noite_de_Destino), with prices between R$ 60 to R$ 300, according to the region selected in the audience and the type of ticket (full), social or half). A social ticket option is also available, which guarantees a discount for every person who takes 1 kg of non-perishable food, which must be delivered at the entrance of the event upon ticket verification. (Photo: Nicolas Miranda)

Syllabus

Centro de Estudos Teatro Carlos Moreira is accepting registrations for Actors Preparation and Clowning courses. The classes, which begin on August 5, will take place on Saturdays and will have classes for children, teens and adults. The Actor Preparation course is divided into Theater and Actor Preparation (Theatre, Cinema and TV) modules, which address comedy, drama, skit, melodrama, monologue and revue. Classes for children aged 6 to 11 will be held from 9 am to 10:30 am. For teens over the age of 12 and adults, programs will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. With trained and qualified teachers, it empowers Certification with Verification for Professional Registration (DRT). The clowning course will be conducted every Saturday from 1 PM to 3 PM, in a single class, for all age groups. The total duration is five months, at the end of which certification takes place. The monthly fee for both courses offered by Cia de Teatro Carlos Moreira is R$ 120.00. The Centro de Estudos Teatro Carlos Moreira is located at Rua 8 (Rua do Lazar) in the center of Goiânia. For more information and to enroll: (62) 99142-6714.

pathfinder combo

During the month of August, from Monday to Wednesday, Mundo Animal Snack Bar prepared a special promotion for its customers. The Desbravador Combo (Tabua Coruja + 1L soft drink) which previously cost R$125.80, now costs R$99.90. Serves up to 4 people. The house mascot, Lionel, continues to perform every day, much to the delight of the children and families in attendance. Mundo Animal is located at Rua T-42, 147 in Cetor Bueno in Goiânia.

