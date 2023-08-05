America’s Got Talent: The Brazilian stuns, wins the golden buzzer and leaves Sofia Vergara emotional; Watch!

From Brazil to the World! For these and other reasons, we never tire of showcasing talent. This Tuesday (the first), Brazilian Gabriel Henrique shook Sofia Vergara’s structures during a presentation on “America’s Got Talent”. In an incredible performance of “Run To You” by diva Whitney Houston, the 27-year-old thrilled the judges and took home the “Golden Buzzer.”

Speaking no English, Gabriel arrived on stage with an interpreter and explained that this was his first time in the United States. “It’s my childhood dream to live here”, he said excitedly. When asked if he had any pets – a question frequently asked by Simon Cowell – the boy revealed a sad coincidence. “I have a dog, but it ran away before I got here”, condoled. Billy was his name.

Despite the poor start, when it was time to sing, Gabriel came back and impressed everyone in the audience. From the very first note, it was already clear that he wasn’t there for a joke and, by the end of the song, everyone’s mouths were open.

“If Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey had a child, it would be you”Heidi said. “People will really like you. You are very interesting. I can tell you sang in church, but you don’t know how good you are. it was amazing”Simon told.

However, the big surprise happened with Sofia. “I have no words, it was amazing”Starr said. “Your energy, who you are… It was perfect! You came here and brought the feeling I was waiting for, something very strong., He added. Then he pressed the golden button, which caused a shower of shredded paper to fall from the sky. Watch:

Exciting… you’re going too far, Gabriel!