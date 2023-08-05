Amanda Bynes admitted to mental health center again

Amanda Bynes He does not experience his best moments. The one who was a child star in Psychiatric center in March, after being found naked on the streets of Los Angeles, he was again recognized. There seems to have been no progress since she was first admitted to the hospital, when she herself called 911 for help in the midst of a psychotic episode, telling authorities a danger “to herself and others.”

Given the slight evolution of his situation, decided to leave the program he was following to attend an institution in Orange County. (California) where can you get intensive therapy teams of professionals every day and at any time, Infobae reports.

Teenage Nickelodeon Star dragging problems to cope with lonelinessand for this reason he decided to change his life drastically and keep in contact with other patients with whom he could develop his social skills.

Have had previous drug problems

The situation is not the first that Amanda faced, because five years ago, in 2018, she had to hospitalized for drug use from an early agebecause at the age of 16 he had already tried various substances such as cocaine, ecstasy and MDMA. Her early drug use meant her mother had to guard her until last year.

Now, before trying these substances, he Aderall addiction, amphetamines, the consumption of which is associated with the fact that it does not let you sleep, and you can lose weight. This addiction led her to leave such a promising world for her as acting: “I made a lot of mistakes, but I didn’t get fired. I left… it was definitely very unprofessional of me to leave and leave them in a predicament when they spent so much money on the set, crew and everything.”