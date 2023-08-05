After two years of retirement to take care of her mental health, gymnast Simone Biles will officially compete again.

After coming out of two finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, American gymnast Simone Biles He no longer competed to focus on taking care of his mental health.. But this Saturday at the US Classic in Chicago, he will again compete in four disciplines.

The winning US gymnast will compete in four exercises in modality, vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor. In order to reappear in official competitions in two years.

Biles has won 7 Olympic medals in her career, 5 of them at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and 2 in Tokyo 2020. In these last games, the 26-year-old was in the spotlight as she retired completely. competition formentally unprepared to continue“.

Biles’ Mental Health

In 2021, during the women’s team gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics, Biles performed with a rating of 13,766, the lowest ever for an athlete in the Olympics, at the end she simply walked out of the arena.

“After the performance that I did, I just didn’t want to continue,” the young gymnast explained that day. “I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more important in sports right now. We need to protect our minds and our bodies, not just go out and do what the world wants us to do,” analyzed Biles, who has not officially competed since this participation in Tokyo.

Biles was born in Ohio and raised by her grandparents as her parents were drug addicts. She started gymnastics at just 6 years old and admitted in 2018 that she was sexually abused by a former US Gymnastics team doctor. These situations from childhood and adolescence, in addition to the great demands that she was subjected to as one of the best athletes in her country, eventually affected her psychological state in her career until retirement.

