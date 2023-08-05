News

After breaking contract with Kanye West, Adidas’ Yeezy line made $437 million

As promised, the brand will donate a portion of the proceeds to organizations that fight against anti-Semitism.

In October 2022, Adidas decided to sever its business relationship with rapper Kanye West, who now calls himself Ye. The singer was coming off a struggling period of his career in which he had made a series of anti-Semitic and offensive remarks.

For that reason, the brand decided to finalize its deal for the Yeezy line, an eccentric range of high-end shoes designed with the rapper. The German brand had said that, if they decided to break their ties with West, they should distance themselves from the shoes in a responsible manner.

The solution they reached was to sell the products, but a portion of the proceeds would be donated to organizations that fight against anti-Semitism.

Adidas’ new executive director Bjorn Gulden explained the company’s decision: “It’s much better than destroying and canceling inventory and allows us to make substantial donations to organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League, Philonise and the Keita Floyd Institute.” Is.” Social Change and the Robert Kraft Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism”. Adidas has already donated $11 million, and is expected to give approximately another $109 million.

