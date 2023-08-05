adidas won the 45m from June to June; 94.2% Low by Kanye West

The German manufacturer of sports goods Adidas received a net profit of 45 million euros by June, a decrease of 94.2% compared to the same period in 2022, due to the cost of the termination of cooperation with rapper Kanye West.

Adidas reported today that billings increased to 10,617 million euros (-2.6%) in the same period due to the depreciation of the euro, while operating profit decreased to 236 million euros (-71.5% compared to a year ago).

The company, which began collaborating with Kanye West on the design and sale of the rapper’s Yeezy brand sports shoes in 2013, says the business will be halted at the end of October 2022 because of racist and anti-Semitic statements. by Rapero – represented an inter-annual balance of 400 million euros in the first semester as it represented approximately 8% of adidas’ annual sales.

However, in the second quarter, results improved due to a recovery in China and the first sales of “Yeezy” inventory, which had a positive impact of 400 million euros in that period.

Adidas did not receive revenue for the brand in the first quarter, bringing the company’s revenue with “Yeezy” down to 400 million euros (800 million euros a year earlier) and a positive impact on results of 150 million euros. first semester.

Adidas predicts operating losses of 450 MDE

Adidas’ operating profitability margin fell to 2.2% in the first half of the year (7.6% a year earlier).

They had a negative impact on margins, higher costs in the supply chain, type of exchange, over-allocation of inventory and expenses for promoting products.

In addition, Adidas faced an extraordinary 180 million euros for the cost of revising its strategy and donations.

Invoicing fell to EUR 5,343 million (-4.5%) in the second quarter and operating profit declined to EUR 176 million (-55%), indicating an operating margin of 3.3% (7% last year).

Following the first sale of “Yeezy” inventory, Adidas is more optimistic regarding the full year and predicts a single digit mid-figure billing decline, compared to previous forecasts of a single digit high loss.

Adidas also forecast a balanced operating profit excluding extraordinary impacts related to the “Yeezy” brand and the strategic review that applies thereto.

Similarly, it expects a loss of 400 million euros from the inventory of the “Yeezy” brand (previously 500 million euros) and the cost of a strategic review of 200 million euros (without change).

Adidas by Elo predicts an operating loss of 450 million euros in 2023, compared to what it previously calculated would be a shortfall of 700 million euros.

On August 2, a second sale of “Yeezy” inventory began through its own e-commerce channels, digital platforms, and selected wholesale partners.

If the sales are successful, they could further improve Adidas’ results.

With information from EFE

