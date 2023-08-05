Adidas wins 94.2% less for Kanye West

German sporting goods maker Adidas made a net profit of 45 million euros till June 94.2% lower than the same period in 2022, Reasons for the cost of termination of cooperation with the rapper Kanye West.

adidas told today that lBilling in the same period reached 10,617 million euros (-2.6%), also due to the depreciation of the euro, while operating leverage decreased by 236 million euros (-71.5% compared to a year ago).

The company, which began collaborating with West in 2013 on the design and sale of the rapper’s brand of sports shoes “Yeezys,” says a halt to that business – due to racist and anti-Semitic statements – will take place in late October 2022. rapper – represents a Inter-annual balance in the first half of 400 million euros Because it contributed about 8% to the annual sales of Adidas.

However, the results improved due to recovery in China in the second quarter First sale of “Yeezy” inventory, It had a positive impact of 400 million euros over that period.

In the first quarter, Adidas did not receive revenue for the brand, which brought the company’s revenue with “Yeezy” down to 400 million euros (800 million euros a year earlier) and had a positive impact In the result of 150 million euros in the first semester.

Adidas’s Operating Profitability Margin 2.2% decline in the first semester (7.6% a year earlier).

had a negative impact on margins, had the highest cost in the supply chain, type of exchangeHigher allocation of inventory and expenditure to promote products.

In addition, adidas faced a exceptionally 180 million euros For a review of your strategy and the cost of the donation.

Invoicing fell to the second quarter 5.343 million euros (-4.5%) and operating profit decreased to EUR 176 million (-55%), indicating an operating margin of 3.3% (7% last year).

After the first sale of “Yeezy” inventory, Adidas is more optimistic about the full year and predicts a single digit average figure billing decline, compared to a previous forecast of a single digit high loss.

Adidas also predicts balanced operating profit Paranormal effects related to the “Yeezy” brand are discounted And this applies to strategic reviews.

infiniteism, Loss of 400 million euros expected The cost of the strategic review of the “Yeezy” brand inventory (up from 500 million euros) and 200 million euros (without change).

Aloe by Adidas Pronostica Una operating loss of 450 million euros in 2023, Against a cut of 700 million euros that he had already calculated.

ate it on august 2 Second sale of inventory “Yeezy” Through its own e-commerce channels, digital platforms and through a majority of selected partners.