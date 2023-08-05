Adidas and the ‘Kanye West’ effect: more losses in the first half of the year

Ale‘Yeezy’, the famous rapper footwear line Kanye West with sports brand adidasStarted in 2013… Everything was coming to the fore In October 2022, a series of racist and anti-Semitic statements by the rapper led to a €400 million pile-up during this first semester, about 8% of them adidas annual sales,

we recommend: Fitch has downgraded the rating Weand the White House reacts

How do you go adidas in the first half of 2023?

Adidas got until June 1, according to the EFE news agency attributable net profit of €45 million, 94.2% higher than the same period in 2022, due to costs of termination of the collaboration Kanye West,

Billings increased to €10,617 million euros (-2.6%) in the same period, also due to the depreciation of the euro, while operating profit decreased to €236 million euros (-71.5% compared to a year earlier).

However, in the second quarter, results improved due to a recovery in China and the first sales of ‘Yeezy’ inventory, which had a positive impact of €400 million in that period.

adidas no obtuvo in the first quarter Income For the brand so that the company with ‘Yeezy’ had a revenue of up to 400 million euros (800 million euros a year ago) and a positive impact on the result of €150 million in the first semester.

Adidas’ operating profitability margin fell to 2.2% in the first half of the year (7.6% a year earlier).

This had a negative impact on margins and cost overruns the supply chainThe type of exchange, major allocation of inventory and expenses for promoting products.

In addition, Adidas faced an extraordinary €180 million for his Review your strategy and the cost of the donation,

There invoicing process Revenue decreased to €5,343 million euros (-4.5%) in the second quarter, and operating profit decreased to €176 million euros (-55%), indicating an operating margin of 3.3% (7% last year).

Don’t Stop Reading: UAE seeks to advance its target of zero emissions by 2045

‘Yeezy’ and West’s remains

After first sale of ‘Yeezy’ inventory, Adidas is more optimistic about full year and predicts a drop in sales invoicing process Compared to the average figure of one point, compared to the previous forecast of a higher loss of one point.

Adidas also forecast a balanced operating profit excluding extraordinary impacts related to the ‘Yeezy’ brand and the strategic review that applies thereto.

Similarly, it expects a loss of €400 million from the inventory of the ‘Yeezy’ brand (previously €500 million) and the cost of a strategic review of €200 million (without change).

For this reason, adidas predicts an operating loss of €450 million in 2023, compared to a shortfall of €700 million.

ate it on august 2 Second sale of ‘Yeezy’ inventory Through its own e-commerce channels, digital platforms and through a majority of selected partners.

If the sales are successful, they could further improve Adidas’ results.

With information from Gabriel Rico Albarn, EFE

Curiosity: Artificial Intelligence reached YouTube with an experiment

Subscribe to the magazine and register for our newsletters to receive the best content right in your login button.





