Adele, Serena Williams and Lady Di, these are the cases of celebrities who have suffered from postpartum depression

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that this is not only a reality among known people, families and celebrities we see on television every day: one in six women suffers from postpartum depression. The symptoms can pose a great risk to women’s health and on many occasions the condition interferes with the mothers’ or the mothers’ own care of their babies.

What are the symptoms of postpartum depression?

Postpartum sadness or baby blues, sudden mood swings, irritability, anxiety, lack of concentration, crying fits, insomnia, loss of appetite, extreme tiredness, headache, fear of harming the baby, guilt, panic attacks, etc.

Typically, women experience symptoms of postpartum depression for up to 3 months and there is evidence that they say they do not feel a real bond with their babies, moreover, it has been shown that, if untreated, Postpartum depression can turn into a psychosis. And this also happens at the same time in suicide or infanticide attempts.

But. Which famous women have suffered from postpartum depression?

In the worlds of entertainment, sports and politics, postpartum depression has affected thousands of women and is an example of british singer adeleAletennis player serena williams it is including the Princess of Wales, Lady Di.

adele

Our dear interpreter in 2016 “Greetings” Y “rolling in The Deep” Adele admitted in an interview that the most traumatic event she had gone through after the embarrassment She suffered from dreaded postpartum depression shortly after the birth of her son, Angelo, in 2012.“I had really severe postpartum depression after my son was born. My awareness of postpartum, postpartum, as we call it in England, is that you don’t want to be with your baby; She worries that he might hurt her son; You’re worried about not doing a good job” and continued:

“I felt very inadequate; I felt I had made the worst decision of my life. It could have come in many different ways” Adele

Furthermore, Adele recognized that she had gone through a “dualness” in the person she wanted to be before becoming a mother and she also began to think that her depression was due to societal pressure and high expectations about her. a mother

Learn more information about the symptoms and consequences of postpartum depression:

Serena Williams

We thank international tennis superstar Serena Williams for not hiding that motherhood is a difficult process for all women and even for those whom society considers successful like her.

And on Instagram I post a photo with a description that many mammies will no doubt relate to:

“Last week was not easy for me. He wrote on his Instagram account, I was very difficult to accept personal things, I was just sad. “More than anything, I felt it wasn’t Buena Mama”. Serena Williams

The tennis player has revealed that it is completely normal for her to feel that her work as a mother has not resulted in what she wanted and was not enough for her child.

lady di

It’s important to talk about Lady Di’s life, as she was a pioneer in tackling the subject of bulimia and, of course, postpartum depression. Let’s remember that soon after giving birth to Prince William, Lady Di felt pressured by the child because the future of the English corona’s dynasty depended on her, as the reflectors were always pointing at her.

“I returned home and postpartum depression hit me hard and it wasn’t so much that I had the baby, it was the birth that started it all” Lady Di

Remember that it is important and vital to recognize the symptoms of postpartum depression in women to avoid a sad ending.

MGHR