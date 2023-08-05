Actors Jennifer Lopez, Meryl Streep and Dwayne Johnson join charity in support of the struggle

“I remember my days as a table worker, sweeper, typewriter and even unemployed. In this Huelga I feel fortunate to be able to support those who will fight against Goliath in a massive action to sustain himself”, said Meryl Streep in a statement issued by the non-profit Organization for Children of the Current Week Told through statement.

Organization president Courtney B. Vance announced that they’ve raised $15 million in the three weeks since the actor’s breakup on July 13. For this reason, it has been learned that Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney are among the list of Hollywood actors who have made financial contributions to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. In support of interpreters in Huelga, EE.U.U. Affiliated with Actors Union.

“The Entertainment Industry Is in Crisis and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Our emergency assistance requests are currently being processed 30 times more than our normal number”, the President pointed out and assured that he has received 400 assistance requests so far in the past week.

A month has passed since SAG-AFTRA members joined Huelga, the Screenwriters Guild that started in early May. After which no agreement was reached with the union Alianza de Productores de Cine y Televisión (AMPTP). To renew your collective agreements.

As part of an effort to raise funds, the leaders of Fundación SAG-AFTRA sent a letter addressed to 2,700 actors with the union’s largest members explaining the economic need some of their comrades would go through in Huelga.

The first artist to contribute to the cause was Dwayne Johnson, who said on July 25 that the organization assured it was “a historic donation”. Other stars such as George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Nicole Kidman, Oprah or Arnold Schwarzenegger have already been added.

Contributions to the Emergency Financial Assistance Program are aimed at helping the most needy artists stay home And they get the opportunity to meet the needs of themselves and their families. “It is a big challenge, but we are determined to meet it”, Ehondo Vance. efe

