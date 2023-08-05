Actor Treat Williams’ cause of death revealed; know the details

The cause of Treat Williams’ death has been revealed and the driver has been charged with the tragic accident. (Photo: Getty)

Vermont State Police announced the cause of death of Treat Williams on Tuesday. The star of “Chicago Fire” was involved in a motorcycle accident in June of this year and has not resisted the injuries. He was 71 years old. According to the report, the artist had suffered “severe trauma and extensive blood loss”.

Authorities confirmed in a press release that Ryan M. Kos, the driver of the car that hit the actor’s motorcycle, was charged with “negligent driving for allegedly driving into the path of Williams’ motorcycle.” He was arrested at Shaftesbury Barracks police station on Tuesday afternoon. Kos was tried on the charge and released.

The note corroborates the information that Williams was wearing a helmet when she was struck by a car at the intersection. Tara fell away from the car due to the collision. “He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.”, the statement said. The defendant’s trial is scheduled for September 25 in the Criminal Division of the Superior Court of Vermont in Bennington.

Accident

According to the Daily Mail, the Vermont State Police said the accident occurred on Route 30 near Dorset, Vermont, at around 5 p.m. on June 12. A car was turning a corner next to Matt’s Garage parking lot when it collided with a motorcycle Williams was riding. The driver of the car, identified as Ryan Koss, must have stopped at the signal.

Police report says so “Williams was unable to avoid the collision and was thrown from his motorcycle”., Police also confirmed that the person the Golden Globe nominee hit was not intoxicated and was not arrested at the time.

Ryan suffered minor injuries and was treated by the on-site medical team. Williams, already wearing a helmet, suffered serious injuries, and was taken by helicopter to Albany Medical Center, but did not resist. According to the portal, the driver of the car works at the same theater in Vermont where the actor had come to perform with “American Buffalo” in 2017. Hours before the accident, William shared a video of his quiet life on the farm where he lived.

livelihood

Treat Williams rose to fame in the 1970s for her roles in “Hair” and “1941.” The actor is also known for playing Dr. in the series “Everwood”. Andrew Brown, and for his recurring appearances in “White Collar” and “Chicago Fire”, which was one of his last TV jobs. He is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, to whom he was married for 35 years, and their two children, Gil and Ellie.