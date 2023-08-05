News

Actor describes kissing Scarlett Johansson as 'terrifying'

Actor Matt Damon, 52, made an unusual revelation during an interview with the LadyBible podcast last Wednesday (19). In a casual play, he recalled an embarrassing moment during the recording of the film “We Bought a Zoo” (2011), in which he starred alongside Scarlett Johansson.

During the chat, the hosts asked Damon if he thought it would be appropriate to inform someone about bad breath. Then, the artist remembered when he had to kiss Scarlett unexpectedly. Both believed the scene was finished, and the actress, unknowingly, had eaten an onion sandwich for lunch shortly before recording.

“Can you imagine how terrible it was for me?”, joked the actor, eliciting laughter from those present. Damon said the actress understood the situation and said good-naturedly, “Oh, crap! I just ate an onion sandwich!”

Was he uncomfortable? Absolutely. “I teased her all the time about her onion breath, but I didn’t even realize it… because her breath smells like roses.”

Damon currently plays Manhattan Project director Lt. Leslie Groves Jr. in the Christopher Nolan biopic “Oppenheimer.”

