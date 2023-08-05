According to the magazine, Sandra Bullock is taking a break from her relationship

Us Weekly magazine published this Thursday (3) that Sandra Bullock has temporarily separated. The actress asked her boyfriend who she has been dating for a while now, Bryan Randall.

After the “Bird Box” actress refused to marry the photographer, the two decided to live in separate homes so they could be more understanding about their relationship. ,It feels like Sandra must be waiting for some kind of miracle: that they will sort things out after this long period of contemplation.”, A source gave this information to the magazine.

Sandra Bullock and Brian Randall. (Playback/Popsugar/Backgrid)

They met in 2015 when the celebrity hired Brian to photograph her son Louis’ birthday party. The couple has always been discreet and stayed away from the Hollywood paparazzi.

The couple was living in separate houses.

Last year, the vehicle “Radar Online” said that the relationship was indeed over, but the magazine “Us Weekly” just reported that it was a hiatus. One of the reasons might have been that the actress didn’t want to move out of the house, even after living with her boyfriend for almost a decade.

“It’s widely known that Brian wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn’t feel the need to go that route. It became an issue as time went on.”, A source confirmed to the publication.

sandra refused to go to the altar

On this subject, in 2021, the actress said in “Red Table Talk” that she has already been married and has also gone through the stage of divorce process. So she knew what it was like to be a real wife. And for that reason, she didn’t need a marriage with Brian on paper.

“I found the love of my life. We have two beautiful children: three with her eldest daughter. It’s the best thing ever. So I don’t want to introduce myself as a reference, but I want to be a piece of it.” does not require the paper to be a participant and a devoted mother.” Explained.

Sandra Bullock was married to actor Jesse James for five years. She decided to separate from James after her partner’s affair with a model was discovered for about 12 months.

Featured Image: Sandra and Brian (Progeny/Ashombizz)