According to a global study, half of the world’s population will develop a mental disorder during their lifetime.

The study found that the three most common mental health disorders among women were depression, specific phobia, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Led by researchers from University of Queensland And Harvard Medical School, global study published in Lancet Psychiatry, found that one in two people will develop a mental disorder during their lifetime.

Professor John McGrath of UQ Queensland Brain Institute, Professor Ronald Kessler of Harvard Medical School and their colleagues from 27 other countries analyzed data from more than 150,000 adults in 29 countries between 2001 and 2022, taken from the largest ever coordinated face research series, face-to-face interviews, which is the World Health Organization (WHO) initiative “World Mental Health Survey”.

Lead author Professor McGrath said the results show a high prevalence of psychiatric disorders. 50% of the population will develop at least one disorder by the age of 75..

“The most common were mood disorders such as depression more or anxiety”, Professor McGrath said, “We also found that the risk of some psychiatric disorders differs by gender.”

Professor Kessler, one of the study’s authors, said investment in mental health services was needed, with a particular focus on youth.

The three most common psychiatric disorders among women were:

– Depression

– Specific phobia (disabling anxiety that interferes with daily life)

– Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

The three most common psychiatric disorders among Men:

– Alcohol abuse

– Depression

– Specific phobia

The study also found that psychiatric disorders usually first appear during childhood, adolescence, or early adulthood.

“The maximum age of first onset was at 15 yearswith a median age of onset of 19 for men and 20 for women,” said Professor McGrath.

“This lends weight to the need to invest in neurology it is important to understand why these disorders develop,” he added.

Professor Kessler said that investment in mental health services was also needed, with a particular focus on youth. Services should be able to discover And address common mental disorders are promptly and optimized for patients during these critical periods of their lives,” said Professor Kessler.

“By understanding the age at which these disorders typically occur, we can tailor public health interventions and allocate resources to ensure adequate and timely support for people at risk.”

The researchers said the results provide valuable insight into the frequency and timing of onset of mental disorders in different populations.

In accordance with WHO, “A mental disorder is characterized by a clinically significant impairment knowledge, emotion regulation or behavior person. This is usually associated with disaster Ouch functional disability in other important areas. There are many different types of mental disorders. Also called mental health problems, although the latter term is broader and includes mental disorders, psychosocial disorders, and (other) mental conditions associated with significant distress, functional disability, or risk of self-injurious behavior.

In addition, according to WHO, in 2019, one in eight people in the world (equivalent to 970 million people) suffered from a mental disorder. “The most common anxiety And depressive disorderswhich increased significantly in 2020 due to the pandemic COVID-19; initial estimates show increases of 26% and 28% anxiety and major depressive disorders in just one year,” the organization said.

The most common mental disorders are anxiety and depression, which have increased significantly in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WHO (Getty Images).

In addition to depression and anxiety, WHO classified mental disorders as bipolar disorder, etc. post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia, eating disorders, disruptive and behavioral disorders, neurodevelopmental disorders.

“While there are effective prevention and treatment options, most people with mental disorders do not access for effective care. In addition, many suffer from stigma, discrimination and human rights violations,” the WHO said.

