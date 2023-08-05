A producer is seeking more than $20 million

Alebritish singer dua lipa I have a new problem, and interestingly it comes from the same cause. The singer and composer has to face the demands of the same song that was one of her biggest successes in her entire discography:’fly,

dua lipa She is one of the most successful figures in the world today, but now she has to keep up with the demand that has jumped into the lexicon for using another artist’s original tunes and lyrics.

The person who filed the lawsuit against the singer is a music producer bosco forks, In the document, it is explained how Dua Lipa and her music producer Records, Warner Music Group, Her work was used without the consent of the producer for the song ‘Levitating’, released in 2020.

el dineral que le pied bosco cante a dua lipa

The subject already accumulates three denunciations from the authority of the author, the last one by Kante. Furthermore, the producer has claimed a huge amount from Dua Lipa: millions of dollars for damage and loss, 20 million dollars For lost profits and even more so for your attorneys’ fees.

in testimony of bosco forks, He composed the tunes and lyrics for the part he played and agreed with Dua Lipa’s producers that he was not allowed to use it.

Sin embargo, en el remix de’fly‘ What Dua Lipa had launched with Madonna could not be completed, for which legal action was presented in a federal court in Los Angeles.

,flyIt includes three demands from three different people in the music industry. was the first article sound systemwhere he accused the singer of copying his reggae theme called ‘Live Your Life’, which saw the light in 2017, This demand is ultimately ignored.

the other was from the musicians Ale. Russell Bown and Sandy LingerWho’s convinced that Dua Lipa and her crew stole the beats of ‘Wiggle and Giggle All Night’ from 1979 and ‘Don Diablo’ from 1980. The last one, belonged to Bosco Kante.