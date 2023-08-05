“A priority for all of us is to improve mental health, especially among young people.”

Conchita Saavedra Rielo (Lugo, 1967) is the new Minister of Health, a position which she achieved after being head of the Principality’s Health Service (Cespa) in the legislature and later as Director General of Health Planning. Graduated from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Oviedo, she is a specialist in family and community medicine and has experience in emergency care in hospitals.

– When did you find out that you would be the Minister of Health?

“A few days before it became official. I am very grateful to President Adrian Barbon for counting on me to join this progressive government and be able to serve the Asturians. This is pride for me.

How do you accept this position?

“I come from the operations side and I see this as a challenge that can be met with effort and work.

– Plans?

“There are already a lot of projects that have been started and focused, and now it’s about keeping moving forward. The main goal is to strengthen our public health system, which is a model of success and a benchmark in Europe, but has been affected by this health crisis.

– Barbon set you goals that you already knew because you were the manager of Sespa. What is changing now?

“These are challenges for a person who has already been in the organization, and I think that in a sense this is good. This means being aware of the situation and mechanisms of public health systems.

– The last legislative assembly was difficult…

“We had the biggest health crisis we have ever experienced, and despite this, we have worked on many issues and made progress. I’m talking about primary care, waiting lists, a mental health plan… But we have to go a lot further.

– There was talk of a great mental health treaty…

“It will be one of the most important heads of this legislature. In particular, the mental health of children and adolescents. We have to give it a public orientation because we all have to work on it: the whole government, all local organizations, schools… We all have to do our part to give it a boost and improve mental health in Asturias. Of course, in agreement with all political groups.

– Other important headings?

– Mentioned: primary care and waiting lists. Together with mental health, they are the three most important issues. And then continue to work with professionals: talk, dialogue, listen…

How do you evaluate the received inheritance?

“Very good work has been done in the Ministry over these four years. Pablo Fernandez and his team worked in a very difficult situation in which the director took care of everyone. The foundations have been laid for many of the strategies that we now have to develop.

– Have you already thought about what kind of team you will have?

-Not at the moment. I shuffle people, names and needs. But I think that, in principle, the most important thing is the structure that I think and work on.

Will you bring people from outside of Asturias?

“I think we need to find the right people for our needs.