Researchers at the Bellvitge Biomedical Research InstituteIDIBELL) and the CIBER rare disease area (SIBERER) they have conducted a study that identified a new rare disease caused by defects in the RINT1 protein.. This conclusion was reached by applying whole genome sequencing technology and advanced computational algorithms.

The RINT1 protein plays a critical role in the regulation of fat metabolism and intracellular communication of energy production.. The results of the study are published in the journal Journal of Clinical Research and besides, they were highlighted on the cover.

As for the new minority genetic disease, it is manifests itself in childhood and causes neurological symptoms. Among them are violations of stability and balance when walking (ataxia), stiffness in the lower extremities (spastic paraparesis), atrophy of the optic nerve, malformations of the skeleton. It also leads to a delay in the development of the nervous system. On the other hand, some patients may develop fulminant hepatic failure even before the development of neurological symptoms.

Diagnosis of new cases

According to Aurora Pujol, Research Coordinator at IDIBELLleader of the CIBERER group and professor at the Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), “this discovery This will put the name and surname to the disease children admitted to the intensive care unit due to liver failure or neurodevelopmental delay, facilitate the diagnosis of new cases“.

Similarly, Pujol adds that “the families that were identified in this study did not receive a response for ten years.; Now that we have a diagnosis, the door is open to finding a cure.” “This type of project also allows us to expand scientific knowledge and answer key questions about the regulation of lipid metabolism at the cellular level and its impact on the brain and liver“, Add.

This discovery will facilitate diagnosis and, in addition, will answer key questions about the regulation of lipid metabolism at the cellular level and its effect on the brain and liver.

International experts collaborated on this initiative, such as Jean Laurent Casanova (Rockefeller University and Imagination Institute in Paris), Maria Vasquez Cancela (Teresa Herrera Children’s Hospital, A Coruña) and Agusti Rodriguez-Palmero (Deutsche Trias Hospital, Badalona). This project was funded by CIBERER, La Marató de TV3, the PERIS-URDCat Genomic Medicine project of the Department of Health of the Generalitat of Catalonia, the Fundació Hesperia and the Ministry of Health (FIS).

