A festival for the weak in the country

After a tumultuous summer of 2022 (reports, cancellations, discussions, accidents, material and labor shortages), we had decided before it even started that the 23rd would mark the “return of festivals to normal”. However, it’s not over and on the ground we’re already convinced we’ve gotten ourselves into trouble, but halfway through the journey settle doubts about ourselves that there is a “normality” to return to. Have to return

We start doubting about the need, function and reach of any festival. We’ve always known that not all bodies can climb very high mountains, that not all people with lung capacity can cross the ocean, but we never thought until now that a handful of concerts that take place in the same place in succession Se and are together, close. Not out to all public. And then, here we are, writing this article.

In Madrid, with very few days difference, we have seen it all: we went to Arganda del Rey to see how Primavera Sound was made outside Barcelona and we had to go with bottles and fight for a seat on the bus Had to wait for two hours. return; Meanwhile, we stood still in the middle of a crowd, in front of an empty stage, waiting to see Depeche Mode, but at the time without knowing why we were there (if not delayed after entering, people aware will be lost) concert because estabán atascados en la carretera, but Nadi informed us about Elo). Also, one day we stayed at home because it rained a lot (we thought we would get a third of the entrance fee back (108 Euros out of 325 which was the cost of the allowance) but it turned out that the little letter said If less than 50% of the concerts were suspended we had no right to return to any).

We also went to Villaverde to see how Mad Cool moved their festival from Valdebebas to the far south of Madrid municipality, where Getafe begins. Mad Cool bought and leased the land and then sold 51% to Mahou, the company that manages them. After Iberdrola entered to sponsor the venue, which is named after it. We have already seen the neighbors of Getafe and Villaverde protest because they were concerned about the noise of the surrounding houses, jams and the condition of the streets and blocks, and the future of intervention plans in the centers of prostitution and drug trafficking. Roads around the polygon. How will the public administration deal with all these concerns so that the permission to hold concerts and festivals there does not remain just an economic activity? How to manage the movement of 70,000 people so that coexistence is not violently disturbed? We understand that citizens are not interested in seeing Red Hot Chili Peppers perform and have asked these questions in their mind. And, once inside, having paid 200 euros, we found ourselves in a crowd, pushed, with pintilla or foot touching the ground floor, with ear protection, an empty tap without Without reaching Liam Gallagher on stage, with a plastic bottle (but Pantalas testified that he was in fact there), tired, anxious, sad, fatigued.

We have seen babies sleeping on their father’s lap while waiting for their favorite artist to come on stage to sing. We have seen people floating in front of the wall because they could not or did not want to reach the bathroom amidst thousands of dead bodies. We’ve seen a fight because one group of people wanted to get out and another wanted off stage and another wanted to go to the bar to buy water but it only had beer.

At dawn we had a revelation: a festival is not the country of the weak. Ni for short people. Knee for people with reduced mobility. Nino’s on the knee Elderly on the knee. Not for those who get tired easily as their body is delicate. This is not a place to go if you have urinary incontinence or are easily dehydrated or if you have chronic fatigue or if your biorhythm slows down by midnight (perhaps because every day you wake up at six in the morning ; Not for any one disease, maybe so) just what you have at work).

So, gluing to something, gazing up at the sky, cleaning off a beer taken from above, you realize that a festival is not the place for you, but your favorite group playing solo there (in exchange for an interesting fee accepted) for exclusivity) and your government has put in a few million Euros for this festival to be celebrated next to your house. Why would you miss it?

And in these, we begin to see how this situation breaks down and creates cracks that raise more questions, which we do in the following paragraphs: Decoded has decided not to celebrate the loss of its cartel chief (our I’ve Had a Déjà Vu), for Lewis Capaldi, Your Mental and Physical Health Problems; Primavera Sound, which announced the sale of tickets for its edition in Madrid in 2024, has decided that it will take place again because, according to them, there is no suitable venue. Another, the Reggaeton Beach Festival, which isn’t allowed to be celebrated in the place where we went Mad Cool to see Harry Styles, respectively, sent noise meter needles bouncing and kilometric glue made.

Why does a cartel of 20 groups collapse when one artist fails? Do you need a city with a macrofestival a month? Does an event have meaning only if it involves gathering 70,000 people at one place by 6 in the morning? Would you enjoy the same concert if there was no glue to enter and you saw the performer on stage as a tiny dot in the background? Do we all feel like this is the prevailing model in terms of economic and cultural policy, in which fragile bodies suffer as the struggle to survive and enjoy live music?