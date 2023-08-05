8 Oscar Nominated, One Of Cinema’s Most Beautiful Love Stories Is On Netflix

The film that won Jennifer Lawrence an Oscar for Best Actress, “Silver Linings Playbook” also competed in the categories of Best Actor, Best Film, Best Direction and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2013 edition of the awards. David O. Directed by Russell and adapted for the screen, “Silver Linings Playbook” is based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quick.

Bradley Cooper plays Pat Soltano, a man who spent time in a psychiatric facility after suffering a mental breakdown after witnessing his wife, Nikki, having sex with another man inside their home. Under restrictive measures, Pat cannot go near the woman, his home or the school where he taught. So he needs to return to his parents’ home, while trying to balance his mental health to get his wife back.

One day, he is introduced to Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), a lonely widow who is obsessed with winning a dance competition. For this he needs a partner. So, she persuades Pat to reconcile with Nikki in return for helping her. In the midst of intense hours of rehearsal, Pat and Tiffany develop an awkward friendship that has hints of romance, but also leads to many fights. Their troubled personalities collide, but they’re both looking for the same thing: understanding, empathy, and companionship.

As Pat struggles to maintain her sanity in the face of a bipolar diagnosis, she tries to make peace with her father, Pat (Robert De Niro), who is always strict and absent, and who suffers from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). ) is suffering from. and Explosive Behavior… Obsessed with the American football team Philadelphia Eagles, Pat (father) constantly makes risky bets and believes behavioral rituals will interfere with his team’s victory or defeat.

Pat faces many problems and it is not unusual for him to lose control. “Silver Linings Playbook” is not a movie about achieving perfection or finding absolute happiness. It’s about how the journey towards our goals is the best part of the journey. Success is not the destination, but everything you learn before you get there and the people who support you.

For Pat, the goal is to regain Nikki’s trust and ultimately win back her love. But, gradually, he realizes that this is not what he really needs. After all, as Mick Jagger once sang, “You can’t always get what you want, but if you try, you can get what you need”. And Pat gets just what she needs.

One of the most fascinating things about this film is that we get involved in the lives of the people who make up the story. Not just from Pat, but we felt like having someone who was part of the routine of Pat (the father), Tiffany, and the entire neighborhood. Russell managed to turn the script into such an everyday and trivial story, and at the same time special and heartfelt.

The performance here is amazing. All the works are very sophisticated. This is not some silly comedy that we will forget in a few years. None of these. “O Lado Bom da Vida” is one of those works that becomes our favorite, that we want to watch and revisit when we’ve had a bad day, when we need company. It’s an antidote to sadness, because even though its characters are problematic, we identify with them and feel supported and understood.

Life is made of real people, not the human avatars we see on social media wearing luxury brands and botoxed smiles on their faces. “O lado bom da vida” is as real as hitting a corner. It is a film full of bitterness and confusion, and yet beauty and sweetness.

film: the good side of life

Direction: David O. Russell

Year: 2012

gender: Romance/Drama/Comedy

Comment: 10/10