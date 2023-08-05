8 Big Box Office Failures That Made More Money Than You Think
Fails That Still Made A Lot Of Money!
07/26/2023
,
box office flop something that happens quite often in movie theaters, either because of quality of production, because it was released with or very close to another most awaited movie and many other problems. But there are some movies which were considered as flops which still made amazing money.
In this list you can see 8 Big Box Office Failures That Made More Money Than You Thought!
Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds
Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds It is a 2016 film and an adaptation of the game of the same name developed by Blizzard. depicts the story of orcs who live and go in a desolate world azerothends up in conflict with another planet and the humans there.
increased production 439 million at its box office, where most of the profit came from Chinaearning more money in 5 days the power wakes up Through theaters across the country. Despite the huge numbers that made it the most profitable game adaptation for a long time, Warcraft was considered a huge failure. face originated for its special effects and around 15 crore loss for studio.
Superman – The Return
Superman – The Return is a 2006 film that features the protagonist returning to Earth after 5 years trying to win back Lois Lane and stop a new evil plan. Lex Luthor, starring production brandon roth and directed by bryan singer It was considered a critical and box office failure.
The total cost of the film is approx. 363 millionCalculating the cost of production as well as the cost of marketing and collection 391 million Paying very little, at the box office. But despite this, Warner was the president at the time allen hornas a success through Superman Returns.
The Day the Earth Stood Still
The Day the Earth Stood Still It is originally a 1951 film, remade in 2008 starring Keanu Reeves, director Scott Derricksonit shows an alien named klatu Coming to Earth to warn of impending danger and to act hostile. Now scientist Helen Benson and her son Jacob must protect the creature from the other world.
The film was not well received by critics and did not attract much public attention, overall it earned 233 million At the box office, which isn’t a bad number. Nevertheless, the production was deemed a failure due to the cost of production. 80 million,
Terminator: Origins
suffrage terminator There are some movies that are considered bad enough and this is one of the worst Produce, Launched in 2015, the production brings Emilia Clarke in the role of Sarah Connor In a convoluted story without missing much else.
The film was poorly received by critics and overall grossed 440 million, where 113 were from China alone. However, the cost of production 89 million considered a failure mainly by bad reviews And the studio’s box office projections are even higher.
fire ring
fire ring 2013 film directed by guillermo del toro refers to a group of people responsible for operating Jaegersrobot destined to destroy kaiju, monstrous creatures that can destroy cities. It was a risky project to make because of its new franchise and also because of its budget. 190 million without marketing.
Despite not being considered a major failure, the production was a Disappointment in the studio, just doing 407 million box office during its theatrical run. Still, Pacific Rim wins sequel in 2018without the direction of del Toro, which was even worst Compared to the first film.
King Kong
King Kong director peter jackson was released in 2005, shortly after the director presented the film trilogy Lord of the Rings, Which raised a lot of expectations from his new project. the production budget was 207 millionNot counting the almost 60 million spent on marketing.
But it didn’t garner the same attention as Peter Jackson’s 3-hour epic, which did well at the box office 550 million Whole world. King Kong was deemed a failure in its first weekend itself, as the film failed to reach universal expectations,
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull This is considered to be a big disappointment for the fans of the franchise. production directed by Steven Spielberg And there were high hopes for the return of the iconic character that released in 2008 Harrison Ford and a budget of $185 million, plus approximately $150 million for marketing.
But the production didn’t go too well, being considered a failure, as the public didn’t like Indiana Jones’ new adventure. Despite this, the film ended its journey in theaters 786 million At the box office, it became the third most profitable film of 2008, becoming the second The Dark Knight and Iron Man,
wolverine the immortal
wolverine the immortal It’s not a very memorable movie and takes place after the events of Logan. x-men 3Finding yukikoYashida’s daughter, who was saved by the protagonist during the nuclear explosion in Nagasaki. production is led james mangold who later went on to direct Logan in 2017.
But apart from not being very attractive, wolverine the immortal The making of X-Men was considered a failure for the studio. lowest income in usaonly collection 132 million, Despite this, overall production increased 414 million 120 million at the box office and production costs.