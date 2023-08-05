8 Big Box Office Failures That Made More Money Than You Think

Fails That Still Made A Lot Of Money!



07/26/2023 ,

Per



ygor de olivera ferreira

box office flop something that happens quite often in movie theaters, either because of quality of production, because it was released with or very close to another most awaited movie and many other problems. But there are some movies which were considered as flops which still made amazing money.

In this list you can see 8 Big Box Office Failures That Made More Money Than You Thought!