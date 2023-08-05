7 Breastfeeding Myths You Probably Believe

Breastfeeding whenever possible is the best option for a baby in terms of health and nutrition.

According to the World Health Organization, breast milk provides a baby with all the energy and nutrients it needs in the first months of life and continues to cover about half of its nutritional needs over the next six months.

However, in addition to a number of personal, medical or economic reasons that prevent a woman from doing this, there are many more myths that can discourage a woman from trying it.

The BBC asked two experts to explain some of the more common ones and explain in detail why they are not true.

Catriona Waitt is Professor of Clinical Pharmacology and Global Health at the University of Liverpool and Research Fellow at the College of Health Sciences at Makerere University in Uganda. Alastair Sutcliffe is Professor of General Pediatrics at University College London.

Myth 1: Breastfeeding often causes sore and sore nipples

Wyatt: This question is a bit difficult to answer, since the initial discomfort is completely normal and the nipples may hurt at first until you get used to it.

However, breastfeeding should not cause severe pain. This indicates that the nipples are most likely infected or that the baby is not latching on properly.

Some discomfort may be normal and breastfeeding may take some time to get used to, especially for new mothers. If this causes too much pain and discomfort, a doctor, nurse or midwife should be consulted.

Myth 2: You won’t be able to breastfeed if you don’t do it right from the start.

Sutcliffe: Anything that encourages women to breastfeed is good for health on many levels. Any artificial restrictions on human behavior that impose rigid limits are not based on science.

But right off the bat, there are many benefits to breastfeeding.

Nutrition is the most obvious. It also aids in the process of uterine contraction, which can help prevent or slow postpartum uterine bleeding.

In addition, in the first few days after birth, the human body produces a specific protein-rich substance called colostrum. It is a rich substance that starts the path of lactation.

Myth 3: You can’t take any medication while breastfeeding

Waitt: It’s usually the first question every mother in the world asks. Is it safe for my child to take my medications? The truth is that many medications reach the baby in very small amounts.

If your doctor tells you that you need to take medication, ask about it, but it’s likely that you can.

Most of all, a child needs a healthy mother. The most common medications for infections, depression, or pain in general are probably safe.

As for drugs that cannot be used during lactation, there are very few of them. They are usually designed to treat specific and very serious conditions such as cancer.

There are other drugs that need to be carefully considered in terms of risks and benefits.

Any woman who is prescribed medication while breastfeeding should feel empowered to ask her doctor questions.

Be careful with over-the-counter products, such as cold or flu remedies, that contain decongestants. This may reduce the amount of milk.

And always be careful with herbal remedies, as you never know exactly what they contain, and many of them are understudied.

Myth 4: Before breastfeeding, you should only eat simple foods and avoid spicy foods.

Waitt: There is nothing you can’t eat while breastfeeding. However, the exact composition of your milk depends on your diet.

In some cases, a woman may notice a pattern. For example, I noticed that one of my children, when he drank citrus juice like orange, became very irritable.

But there is nothing that could be harmful or medically wrong that should be avoided.

Myth 5: You can’t use formula if you want to breastfeed.

White: There is no absolute truth. However, most milk production is mainly driven by supply and demand.

The body of a woman is amazingly designed to produce enough milk for a child. When a baby sucks on a nipple, hormones are activated that produce the right amount of milk.

So it doesn’t matter if you are breastfeeding a small child, a large one, or even twins, your body will produce enough milk.

If you start giving him a formula, this chain will break. Your body is no longer getting enough signals that your baby needs more. If you’re having trouble producing milk and start introducing formula, this may give you temporary relief, but it may make things worse.

On the other hand, if you’ve had a bad night, or are sick or exhausted, and your partner gives you infant formula a few times so you can rest, it doesn’t mean you won’t be able to breastfeed later.

Myth 6: You shouldn’t breastfeed if you’re sick.

Sutcliffe: No, it’s a myth. The only circumstances in which you should not breastfeed is if you have HIV or hepatitis.

These viruses can be transmitted through breastfeeding.

In most cases, it is safe to continue breastfeeding when the mother is sick because her body produces antibodies that also protect her baby.

It is extremely rare to see a child with a disease transmitted through breastfeeding.

Myth 7: It’s hard to wean a baby if you’ve been breastfeeding for more than a year.

Waitt: The World Health Organization recommends exclusive breastfeeding for six months, then introducing complementary foods, but continuing to breastfeed for as long as you wish.

There is no recommended stop time.

In some high-income countries, such as the UK, most babies stop breastfeeding between the first and second year of life. While in low-income countries like Uganda, lactation lasts up to 2-3 years.

The global problem is that in many countries there is not enough maternity leave to allow mothers to exclusively breastfeed, as recommended by the UN.

