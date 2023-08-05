7 Box Office Flops That Shine On Streaming

Many films, after being undisputed box office flops, find themselves in digital release. On many occasions, productions that became real “bombs” in cinema are among the most watched films in streaming – on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and other platforms.

Many reasons can explain the success in streaming of feature films that have failed at the box office! After all, the way audiences watch movies across theaters and platforms is vastly different.

For example, a film may flop at the box office after releasing alongside other hits. In this sense, the fact that a certain production fails at the box office does not mean that it is bad.

With that in mind, check out below 7 box office bombs that became huge hits on the streaming platform! (via ScreenRant)

Ben Affleck in AIR: The Story Behind the Logo.

AIR: The story behind the logo

Originally, AIR: The Story Behind the Logo was not going to be released in theatres. The feature will arrive on Prime Video as an original production on the platform. But, to the surprise of many, Amazon decided to show the production on the big screen for a few weeks.

With a budget of $90 million, AIR earned exactly $90 million after cinema screenings. Soon after, the production became one of the most watched productions on Prime Video. In this case, the “failure” at the box office didn’t even bother Amazon.

Michael Fassbender in Assassin’s Creed.

Assassins Creed

Adapting a video game is no easy task – and Hollywood knows it. So the fact that Assassin’s Creed became a critical and financial failure is really no surprise. With an 18% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film grossed only $240 million at the box office.

At first glance, the price may even be impressive, but since the budget of Assassin’s Creed was $ 125 million, the profit was not enough to recoup the studio’s investment. Nevertheless, in 2023, the film appeared on Netflix in the top 10 of several countries (including Brazil).

Suicide Squad characters.

suicide squad

Directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad hits the theaters in August 2021, right after the most intense phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was simultaneously released on HBO Max, and therefore failed at the box office.

Suicide Squad only made $168 million with a budget of $180 million – which is a shame, as the production received a lot of praise from the public and specialized critics. In contrast, the film became HBO Max’s most popular production.

Characters of Eternal.

eternal

Like The Suicide Squad, the release of Eternals was greatly hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, before widespread vaccination of the world’s population, many people were still afraid to go to closed spaces, such as movie theaters.

As a result, Eternals earned only $402 million on a $263 million budget. Soon after, the film debuted on Disney+ and has established itself as one of the most popular releases on the platform in 2022, with over 4.2 billion minutes watched.

Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow.

on the edge of tomorrow

Edge of Tomorrow is a 2014 action thriller film starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. With a budget of $178 million (excluding marketing and advertising costs), the film grossed only $370 million at the box office.

Edge of Tomorrow was a box office failure due to Warner’s confusing and generic marketing. Luckily, the film got a new lease of life on the streaming platform as one of the most watched productions from some of the biggest companies in the genre.

Mortal Kombat Poster.

mortal Kombat

Similar to The Suicide Squad and The Eternals, Mortal Kombat also flopped at the box office due to its release date. After all, the film also hit the theaters in 2021, when vaccines for the COVID-19 pandemic were still being developed.

As a result, the film grossed only $84 million in theaters. Eventually, Mortal Kombat became the most viewed production on the HBO Max platform. Given this massive digital success, Warner was quick to order a sequel.

The Final Duel Poster.

final duel

Produced by Ridley Scott, The Last Duel was not only one of the best of 2021 but also one of the most interesting projects in the filmmaker’s career. Sadly, the film turned out to be one of the biggest financial bombs of the year, grossing only $30.6 million at the box office.

In this context, the film failed to recover even its $100 million budget. After the poster dropped, the production hit rental platforms and eventually streaming.