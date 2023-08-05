6 shows that blew up on HBO Max that you didn’t see

Credits: Disclosure/HBO Max New HBO Max Series For You To Watch

How about staying on top of the shows that have won over HBO Max subscribers? Some newly released series are trending on the platform and you cannot help but watch them.

Mystery, romance, reunions… there’s a genre for every taste. Among the main attractions, you will have the national series “Alem du Wardrobe”, which this Monday, 31, was the third most watched on streaming.

See below what are the hits of the moment and run in a marathon. enjoy!

1) “W” – series

When surgeon Oh Yeon-joo goes in search of her missing father, she is kidnapped by a wounded man and enters a virtual universe where she lives an impossible love story.

2) “Harley Quinn” – series

Harley Quinn ends her relationship with the Joker. Now, she tries to find her place as Gotham City’s criminal queenpin in this series, which also stars Poison Ivy and a host of heroes and villains.

3) “Beyond the Wardrobe” – Series

The life of Carol, a Korean-Brazilian girl who hates everything that comes from Korea, is turned upside down when she discovers a portal to the dorm of the world’s most famous K-pop group and her The leader goes to his house.

4) “The Undoing” – Series

Nicole Kidman plays Grace Fraser, a successful woman whose life rips open when a violent death uncovers terrible secrets.

5) “And Just Like That… A New Chapter of Sex and the City” – Series

The world and iconic characters of Sex and the City are the starting point for this new series, in which Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte turn 50 and reflect on the complex realities of friendship, family and life in New York.

6) “Hart of Dixie” – series

Rachel Bilson leads an all-star cast in this drama about living in a small town that feels like a fish out of water, with big-city attitudes and complicated love triangles.