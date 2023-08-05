5 series like Shadowhunters to watch on Netflix right now

If you consider yourself a fan of Shadowhunters and want to see more content in this genre, here we bring you other similar series on the Netflix Latinoamerica platform.

Shadow Hunter was a fantasy and supernatural drama series created by Ed Dekter. Shadow Hunter by Cassandra Clare. Since 2016, fans have enjoyed 55 episodes across four seasons, where they meet Clary Frey as she goes through a life-changing discovery that she belongs to the hunter-gatherer race and has angelic blood. If you are searching for more of this genre on the platform, then we bring you the following list.

+5 Series Similar to Shadowhunters On Netflix

5- Secret order

Year: 2019

season’s: 1

hero: Jake Manley, Sarah Gray, Matt Freever, Sam Trammell, Max Martini, Adam DeMarco, Lauriza Tronco

plot: To avenge his mother’s death, a university student joins a secret order and ends up in a war between wolf men and practitioners of dark magic.

Year: 2021

season’s: Two

hero: Abigail Cowen, Hannah Van Der Westhuizen, Elisha Applebaum, Eliot Salt, Danny Griffin, Freddie Thorpe, Eva Birthistle

plot: The journey of most of the five fairies who attend Alfea, a magical boarding school from another world, where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalry, and the demons that threaten their existence.

3- El hijo bastardo y el mississimo diablo

Year: 2022

season’s: 1

hero: Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parks, Isobel Jasper Jones, Jeska Pike

plot: Caught between two clans at war, the son of a famous witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world and his powers.

2- History of Shannara

Year: 2016

season’s: Two

hero: Austin Butler, Ivana Baquero, Poppy Drayton, Manu Bennett, John Rhys-Davies, Aaron Jakubenko, Marcus Vanko

plot, A young healer armed with unexpected magic guides a fugitive elf on a perilous quest to save the villages of the Four Tierras from an ancient demonic monster.

1- The Dark World of Sabrina

Year: 2018

season’s: 4

hero: Kieran Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jazz Sinclair

plot: As her birthday number 16 approaches, Sabrina must choose between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends.