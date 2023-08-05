5 series like Shadowhunters to watch on Netflix right now
Netflix
If you consider yourself a fan of Shadowhunters and want to see more content in this genre, here we bring you other similar series on the Netflix Latinoamerica platform.
Shadow Hunter was a fantasy and supernatural drama series created by Ed Dekter. Shadow Hunter by Cassandra Clare. Since 2016, fans have enjoyed 55 episodes across four seasons, where they meet Clary Frey as she goes through a life-changing discovery that she belongs to the hunter-gatherer race and has angelic blood. If you are searching for more of this genre on the platform, then we bring you the following list.
+5 Series Similar to Shadowhunters On Netflix
5- Secret order
Year: 2019
season’s: 1
hero: Jake Manley, Sarah Gray, Matt Freever, Sam Trammell, Max Martini, Adam DeMarco, Lauriza Tronco
plot: To avenge his mother’s death, a university student joins a secret order and ends up in a war between wolf men and practitioners of dark magic.
Year: 2021
season’s: Two
hero: Abigail Cowen, Hannah Van Der Westhuizen, Elisha Applebaum, Eliot Salt, Danny Griffin, Freddie Thorpe, Eva Birthistle
plot: The journey of most of the five fairies who attend Alfea, a magical boarding school from another world, where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalry, and the demons that threaten their existence.
3- El hijo bastardo y el mississimo diablo
Year: 2022
season’s: 1
hero: Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parks, Isobel Jasper Jones, Jeska Pike
plot: Caught between two clans at war, the son of a famous witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world and his powers.
2- History of Shannara
Year: 2016
season’s: Two
hero: Austin Butler, Ivana Baquero, Poppy Drayton, Manu Bennett, John Rhys-Davies, Aaron Jakubenko, Marcus Vanko
plot, A young healer armed with unexpected magic guides a fugitive elf on a perilous quest to save the villages of the Four Tierras from an ancient demonic monster.
1- The Dark World of Sabrina
Year: 2018
season’s: 4
hero: Kieran Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jazz Sinclair
plot: As her birthday number 16 approaches, Sabrina must choose between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends.
