5 looks of celebrities who inspire us in vintage fashion

Ale vintage style It’s the rage and trend today, it’s the key to our favorite celebs’ looks From archival pieces to jewelry found in second-hand stores, vintage fashion implies much more than just reusing items that no one else could find. The person sacrifices the most.

solution has to be trendy It’s not just buying of-the-moment pieces that we see over and over again everywhere, the solution is to replace it with timeless and unique pieces that we find in different and niche stores, or gifts that will be passed down over generations. have been passed down from generation to generation and are available now. on top of our wardrobe. It’s the same for our famous favorites, many celebrities put aside the pieces they got from Hechas a Mano or Pasarella and they replace them with the iconic Pizzas de Arcivo or Vintage.

These are our 5 favorite vintage looks by celebrities: Learn how the allure of vintage fashion blends with current trends in these 5 inspiring looks.

Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel

The talented actress and model Lily-Rose Depp has been spotted on many occasions wearing stunning vintage Chanel designs. This May, The Idol, daughter of legendary actor Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paradis, will premiere at the annual Cannes festival, which will also be attended by The Weeknd and its director Sam Levinson.

on this occasion this is girl I wore one of her most memorable looks at the Cannes Film Festival, where she stunned in a sleeveless, black dress with sequins and a floral centerpiece. It belongs to the Fall 1994 collection of Chanel, the company with which Lily-Rose collaborates, and was first worn on the runway by Christy Turlington.

Zendaya in Versace

Aunke Zendaya and Versace have done many collaborations, and her stylist and mastermind Law Roach’s selection for the NAACP Image Awards in February is one of the best looks I’ve used in my entire career. Zendaya wore a dress from the Spring-Summer 2002 collection, which was black with lime green and had a V-neck that reached up to her shoulders.

Its falda takes a fine cut in the middle and olein at the edges to give relief and shape to the canvas. It was accompanied by its new look and subtle make-up so that the protagonist is all vintage pizza, accompanied by subtle jewelry from Bvlgari, a brand it also collaborates with. No Doubt, Look Iconic

Olivia Rodrigo in Chanel to meet the President

Young pop star Olivia Rodrigo has shown her love for vintage fashion on many occasions and we can see it in her music videos. One of her most notable looks was when she met with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, wearing a vintage set from Chanel.

The set was made up of a blazer and a skirt with matching tweed details and black button-downs, featuring a pink print in a square shape. Once crowned as the queen of grunge and vintage aesthetics, Olivia surprised everyone with this apt look that was once so eye-catching, part of the French house’s spring 1995 collection.

Bella Hadid in Comme des Garcons

Bella Hadid’s look is the vintage style of a super proper and authentic off-duty model. The model wore a Comme des Garcons skirt for her niece Kai’s birthday in October 2021, who is her sister Gigi’s daughter. This maxi skirt has red and white print in the shape of small circles, and black fringe on it. The lower part, which breaks the tradition of simple prints.

It is combined with collar cover, red sunglasses, a pair of high heels and a black stripe strap. Even though the exact year in which this pollen was found is not known, it is an exclusive piece and difficult to obtain, as some places reselling it on the web have set prices as high as $421. In best New York style, Bella maintains its vintage pieces with more timeless pieces within a very exclusive selection.

Rihanna in Jean Paul Gaultier

A little over a month ago, we spotted Rihanna walking the streets of Los Angeles wearing a Jean Paul Gautier dress that had a large number 9 on it and mimicked a sports jersey across the front. We know that this dress is part of the JPG Jeans line, and it is combined with a mini bag from the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collaboration in red with white dots.

