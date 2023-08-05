5 Best Quotes From The Movie “In Search Of Happyness” That Will Teach You Lessons In Life And Encourage You To Achieve Your Goals

in the film industry film “The Pursuit of Happyness” is one of those great works that has captivated millions of viewers. The film is directed by Gabriele Muccino and is based on the true story of American millionaire and philanthropist Chris Gardner.

in search of happiness. Source: Netflix

The film premiered in 2006 and told about the hero of the actor Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith. His performance was groundbreaking and mesmerized critics across the globe. Moreover, he endowed the story with such great realism that “In Pursuit of Happyness” appealed to a large audience to such an extent that it impressed them and provoked them to watch it more than once.

Best phrases from “In Pursuit of Happiness”

“In Tras Quadarse Solo Con Su Hijo, a priest determined to break out of poverty makes his way down what looks like a scholarship corridor”, reads the short summary of the film by Netflix.in search of happiness, But this description does not measure up to the great real history that lies behind it and the message it leaves behind for those willing to see it.

in search of happiness. Source: Netflix

The drama, starring Will Smith and his son, validated nominations for the Oscar and Golden Globe Awards as Best Actor. Moreover, the essence of the film is so strong that to this day there are posts on social networks made with images and phrases corresponding to it. film, We propose you to know the 5 best phrases that will surely teach you a lesson in life and encourage you to achieve your goals.

in search of happiness. Source: Twitter @ShowmundialShow

“Never let anyone tell you that you cannot do something. Ni Siquiera Yo. If you have a dream, you have to protect it too. Those who are unable to do something for themselves will tell you that you cannot do it either. Do you want something? Watch out for Elo and Punto”. “The future was uncertain, of course, and there were bound to be many obstacles, twists and turns, but always and as I marched forward, one foot in front of the other, the voices of fear and class, the messages of those who sent me Wanted to believe it wasn’t good enough, they would stay calm. “El mundo es tu ostra. It’s up to you to find the pearl.” “Wealth can also be an act of gratitude with which we remember our blessings every day”. “When the mouse of happiness is found, there is always someone who wants to destroy it”.

follow reading

Learn how to clean car pillows in 5 easy steps so yours shine like new

Hold your breath before you learn Steve Jobs’ advice for achieving success and happiness in life