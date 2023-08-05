5 best musical movies you must see – Meu Valor Digital

Musicals have always held a special place in the history of cinema, delighting audiences with thrilling storylines, impressive choreography and remarkable soundtracks.

From the inception of Seventh Art to the present day, these performances take us into a magical universe and leave us humming their songs for days.

In this article, we collect the top five musical movies that have stood the test of time and continue to delight generations.

They are works that left their mark in the history of cinema and music, and deserve to be revisited by all those who appreciate the talent, emotion and magic that only music can provide.

1. The Wizard of Oz

A true classic, The Wizard of Oz is a classic film that has marked the childhood of many generations. Starring Judy Garland’s unforgettable performance as Dorothy, the story takes viewers on a journey into the world of Oz, filled with charming characters and songs that make people sing with nostalgia today.

Where to watch: HBO Max and Prime Video

2. Singing in the Rain

Considered one of the greatest musicals of all time, Cantando Na Chuva is a tribute to the silent film era and the transition to talkies. Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor starred in a spectacular dance and singing number, resulting in a unique and unforgettable experience.

Where to watch: HBO Max and Prime Video and Apple TV

3. West Side Story

A tale of love and gang rivalry, West Side Story is a classic that crossed over to the Broadway stage to become one of the most acclaimed musicals in history. The signature soundtrack by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim is a spectacle in itself.

Where to watch: disney+

4. Grease – In The Times Of Brillhantina

The catchy song-filled romance between Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and Danny (John Travolta) won audiences over in Grease. With thrilling choreography and a nostalgic atmosphere of the 1950s, the film is a hit even today.

Where to watch: Globo Play and Prime Video

5. Moulin Rouge – Love in Red (2001)

This Baz Luhrmann film is an explosion of colour, music and emotion. With a stellar cast led by Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, the love story between a prostitute and a poet plunges us into the bohemian world of the iconic Moulin Rouge, featuring a captivating musical performance that blends contemporary hits with unforgettable classics does.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV, Star+,

These five musical films are true masterpieces of art, capable of evoking our emotions and making us believe that life can be experienced as a wonderful experience.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to check out these cinematographic gems yet, don’t waste any more time and embark on this journey of fascination and inspiration.