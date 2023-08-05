26 films to hit theaters in August 2023

It’s time to see which movies will hit the theaters in August 2023. Most anticipated features include the comedy Lucas M Apuros, director Wes Anderson’s new film, Asteroid City, the horror Fail Comigo with Bruna Marquezín, and Besauro Azul. View the full list!

08/03 – Lucas M Apuros – Movies Premieres in August

This month will open doors of news for comedy lovers. From 3 August it will be possible to see Lucas M. Apuros on the big screen alongside Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park and Everything in Everywhere at the Same Time’s Stephanie Sue. The plot begins when Audrey (ASHLEY PARK) learns that she must locate her biological mother if she wants to make it big.

With a big task before her, she has the help of her best friend, her adventure partner since childhood, an unconventional cousin and a college friend who became famous in China as a soap opera actress. What will be an unforgettable start as well as a disastrous journey.

08/10 – Asteroid City is Wes Anderson’s new venture

Premiering on August 10, Asteroid City is the new film from American Wes Anderson, the popular director and screenwriter known for such works as The Grand Budapest Hotel, Moonrise Kingdom, The Fantastic Lord Fox, The Royal Tenenbaums, and more.

In this new venture, he has former colleagues from his work like Edward Norton, Jason Schwartzman and Scarlett Johansson, as well as many names like Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Rupert Friend and Maya Hawke.

The story of Asteroid City is based in the 1950s and takes place in a fictional city in the North American desert. A conference is to be held on site to bring together students from across the country in a scholarship competition, but not everything is going according to plan.

08/17 – Talk to Me – Films Premiereing in August

Screened at festivals around the world in recent months, Fail Comigo opens in Brazilian cinemas on August 17 and is one of the most anticipated films of the month.

Terror has been well appraised by international critics and promises to send shivers across the masses. The plot follows a group of friends who figure out how to summon spirits using a mutilated hand. However, the game gets out of hand and they become almost addicted to the thrill. The problem is that one of them eventually goes too far and opens a door to the spiritual world that can no longer be closed.

08/17 – Bruna Marquezin is at Bessouro Azul

Another production which is one of the most awaited films of the month and is releasing on 17th August is the superhero film Blue Beetle. DC’s work also includes actor Xolo Maridueña, star of the Cobra Kai series, who plays the title character, and Brazilian actress. bruna marquezinewho is making her Hollywood debut as Penny, the love interest of the protagonist.

The story of Beetle Blue follows Jaime Reyes, a young man of Mexican origin who has just graduated and returns home full of plans and dreams. However, he struggles to find his place in the world. During this period, he encounters an ancient relic of alien biotechnology, which chooses him as a host, turning his life upside down and giving him unimaginable powers.

08/24 – The Call – Movies Premiere in August

Those who like action movies will be able to watch A Chamada with the star of such production as actors Liam Neeson, Busca Implacavail, Sem Escalas, Na Mira do Perigo. The production also stars actor Jack Champion, most recently seen in Scream VI and Avatar 2: The Way of Water.

In the story, a bank official starts living a nightmarish day when he leaves home to take his kids to school. While starting the car, he receives an anonymous call that makes threats and gives him orders that he must follow if he is to stay alive and keep his children safe.

The film will premiere in Brazil in August

In addition to Lucas M Apuros, Asteroid City, Fail Comigo, Besouro Azul and A Chamada, there are many other films that will premiere in August 2023. In the first days of the month, the public will already be able to see productions such as Destino Opostos and Guerra Entre Hedeiros and in the following weeks you will see Winnie the Pooh – Blood and Honey, There is Payback, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and much more!

After Graying – 8/3

Opposite Destination – 03/08

Beyond Time – 03/08

Disco Boy – Clash Between Worlds – 03/08

War of the Successors – 03/08

Mega Shark 2 – 03/08

First Slam Dunk – 03/08

Golden Age – 8/10

Cats in the Museum – 08/10

Winnie the Pooh – Blood and Honey – 8/10

Muti: Crime and Power – 8/10

Sao Miguel Archangel – The Greater Angel – 08/10

Barbarian Times – Act 1: Revenge Therapy – 8/17

Will change- 08/17

Dracula: The Last Voyage of Demeter – 8/24

Gran Turismo – 8/24

Golda – Woman of a Nation – 08/24

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – 8/31

Porter – 08/31

Trapped in the Woods – Run If You Can – 08/31

TPM! My Love – 08/31

