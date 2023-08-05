16 Creative Ways to Revolutionize Your Makeup

The holographic trend, with its iridescent hues reminiscent of futurism and nostalgia, has taken over fashion, decor and nail art, and is now cementing itself in the beauty universe. Even if you’re not in the mood, the presence of this aesthetic is closer than it seems. So, we’ve put together a guide with 16 ways to take advantage of this trend in your makeup, whether for special events or to add an extra touch to your everyday life.

1. Holographic Purple Lid Watch

You don’t have to stick to holographic products to get an iridescent finish. Try bright pastel colors for the same effect.

2. Hot Holographic Lid

Even supermodel Gigi Hadid is jumping on the trend. With a touch of gloss, you can give any eyeshadow a holographic sparkle.

3. Subtle Holographic Caps

Celebrity makeup artist Nikki Wolfe has mastered the art of subtle holographic makeup, which features a sparkle that extends to the inner corner of the eye.

4. holographic statement graphic eye

Holographic makeup can range from subtle to bold, depending on your style. Here, Wolfe uses a graphic black double wing outline to accentuate the holographic shadow.

5. Holographic Lilac Lips

Holographic lips are one way to amp up your makeup look. The result is astonishing and supernatural.

6. Dual Holographic Wings

Here, Wolfe shows that even the darkest of shades can deliver a tone-shifting finish, creating a makeup masterpiece.

7. a starry night palette

This luminous, color-changing look is reminiscent of Van Gogh’s “Starry Night”. Try blue, yellow, and green holographic shadows to create a similar look.

8. inner eye holographic highlight

Even a simple holographic highlight on the inside of the eye can completely transform neutral makeup.

9. The Boldness of a Magenta Hollow Lid Look

The holographic trend isn’t limited to cool tones. Warm colors can also be adapted, such as in the case of this gold and magenta shade.

10. The Versatility of Holographic Highlighting

For a monochrome holographic moment, try using the same shadow on both eyes and cheeks.

11. Perfect Combination of Hollow Lids and Lips

This holographic lid and lip look is reminiscent of the ’90s with its deep plum tone.

12. Holographic Coating

Even a simple light blue eyeliner can deliver a great look in the holographic trend.

13. Magic of Holographic Makeup for Black Eyes

Makeup artist Danessa Myricks created this richly pigmented holographic lid look that delivers an intense look.

14. Sophistication of Holographic Cutting Cream

This holographic crease is remarkable, created by combining shades from the Beauty Bey New Mood palette and Karla Cosmetics Opal Moonstone Loose Eyeshadow.

15. Holographic Lightness of Cheeks and Eyelids

Holographic makeup can be transparent and lightly tinted, creating a smooth, sleek look.

16. Holo Pastel Lid Delicacy

For a subtle pastel glow that transforms complexion, try celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes’ techniques.

The holographic trend is here to stay, and with these 16 tips, you’ll be ready to wear it with style and confidence. Remember, beauty is in experimentation, so don’t be afraid to try new methods and find the one that works best for you.