Zoe 102, a childhood memory – San Luis Code – Periodico en Linea

Zoe 101 was one of the most popular series on Nickelodeon, premiering on New January 2005 and has been ranked as one of the shows with the highest audience; Among thousands of youth who dreamed of living a life like Zoe.

The series deals with the life of Zoe Brooks, a teenager who attends her new school, an intern in Malibu called Academia de la Costa Pacifica. The story goes that the institute was a male-only school, but chose to admit girls as well.

In the first episode, Zoe’s friends are introduced, among them Chase stands out, who becomes her best friend; Sadly, he has other interests in Zoe.

In the final episode of Zoe 101, the protagonists are about to celebrate their graduation ball. Zoey decides to break up with James (AUSTIN BUTLER) after realizing she is in love with Chase (Sean Rio Flynn-Amir) and they are said to be dating in Hawaii; But what happened after this appointment?

The film will premiere in Mexico on August 11, 2023, but will be released a few days earlier in the United States. Now it is known that Patta begins to reveal what life is like for Zoe, who after graduation works as a production assistant on a reality show; Sadly not La Traton Muy Bien.

After suffering a moment of crisis, Zoe receives a gift from Quinn, who reports that she will marry Logan (they become engaged during the series) and gathers all her friends from Pacific Coast Academy for the celebration. planning; One problem is that Zoe Dejo is shipped to Chase in Hawaii and is never told why she didn’t show up to the appointment.

It’s easy to understand that Zoe will see her friends again, starting to investigate what happened to her former colleagues, here, through publications, the public is told that it was from the characters of the series and it is detailed that Everyone was great after graduation. The most comforting of these is that Chase never spoke with Zoe again, he even tried to find her a year later, but she never forgave him for missing their meeting in Hawaii. .

Zoe must see Chase again, and that’s not the only problem, as she also has to work on her wedding day and is faced with the decision of whether to support her friend or attend to her children. Lives As long as the plot of the film is here, there is opinion.

Opinion:

Zoe 101 is an entertaining series with many stories and storylines that don’t bore, I wish it had focused on Zoe’s life earlier so I could have also taken advantage of Chase, Logan, Quinn or Michael; Pews appeared practically only saying “It’s here”.

There was also a lack of characters, as we remember that Victoria Justice (who plays Lola Martinez) and Alexa Nichols (who plays Nicole) did not accept a return to Nickelodeon production. Alexa mentions that Dan Schneider, the producer of Zoe and other programs, asked her (it should be noted that she wasn’t the only person who signed up against Dan).

One of the new characters I really liked was Todd, who is Zoe’s fake boyfriend, his character is a love interest and he earns the public’s affection despite not being from the original cast.

In conclusion Zoe 102 is an entertaining film that brings a smile to your face on more than one occasion, takes you back to your childhood and serves the purpose of solving what happened to the characters from your favorite childhood series.

