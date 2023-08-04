Actress ZendayaThe star of the series Euphoria took to her social networks to pay tribute to her colleague Angus Cloud, who died this Monday (31). The actor brought the character of Fiesco to life in two seasons of the series. Angus’s death was announced by his mother, who claimed mental health issues as well as the recent death of his father only 1 week earlier.

Zendaya pays tribute to colleague Angus Cloud

Zendaya paid tribute on Instagram: “Words are not enough to describe the immense beauty of Angus (Connor). I am so grateful that I got to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm, kind eyes and bright smile, or to hear his infectious laugh (I smile just thinking about it). have been). That people often use this expression when talking about the people they love… ‘they can light up any room they walk into’ but let me tell you he was the best at it. I wish I could remember him like this. For the infinite light, love and happiness he was always able to give us. I will cherish every moment. My thoughts are with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.

