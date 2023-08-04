Zendaya mourns the death of Angus Cloud: ‘I am grateful to have known him and called him my brother’ pop Art

1 of 2 Angus Cloud and Zendaya during the ‘Euphoria’ script reading – Photo: Playback/Instagram/anguscloud Angus Cloud and Zendaya during a ‘Euphoria’ script reading – Photo: Reproductions/Instagram/anguscloud

“Words are not enough to describe the immense beauty of Angus (Connor). I am so grateful to have had the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his kind, warm eyes and radiant smile. Or to hear his infectious laugh.” (I’m smiling thinking about it right now),’ Zendaya wrote.

“I know people use this expression regularly when talking about the people they love… ‘They can light up any room they walk into,’ but boy, Let me tell you, he was the best at it. I love remembering him the way… for the infinite light, love and happiness he was always able to give us. I will cherish every moment.”

“My thoughts are with his mother and family at this time. Please be kind and patient as the struggle looks different for everyone.”

2 of 2 Zendaya mourns the death of Angus Cloud on Instagram – Photo: Playback/Instagram/Zendaya Zendaya mourns the death of Angus Cloud on Instagram – Photo: Playback/Instagram/Zendaya

In “Euphoria”, Zendaya plays the protagonist Rue, a teenager who is addicted to drugs and buys drugs from her classmate Fez, played by Claude. This series was his first work as an actor.

During his brief career, Claude also starred in the films “North Hollywood” (2021) and “The Line” (2023). In May, he was announced in “Scream 6” (2023), a monster film directed by duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillette.

The actor passed away at his family home in California. The cause of death was not disclosed.