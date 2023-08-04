Zara’s new dress was designed to flatter all curves. It costs €22.95 – NiT

Elegant and minimalist, the Spanish brand’s proposal will ease insecurities. Looks good on all bodies.

One of the superstitions of theater is that the color green is bad luck. However, in the world of cinema, the story is different. Over time, many actresses have seen their figures improve with the proposals of this tone and that has inspired many women. Gradually, it became an unlikely color to be successful.

In 1949, “Breathe as Delilah” was released, starring Hedy Lamarr. In the film, the character appears with a two-piece set, it is green in color – and decorated with golden details. The choice of clothing earned costume designer Edith Head an Oscar in 1951.

In the 21st century, Emma Stone can be highlighted in the musical “La La Land”, where she plays a jazz artist who aspires to be an actress. Of the various costumes she wore over the course of two hours, none were as successful as a beautiful green dress. It was actually inspired by another look worn by Judy Garland in the 1954 version of “A Star Is Born”.

It has a more classic silhouette.

This time, it was Zara’s turn to launch a minimalist model in khaki green, which accentuates the feminine image. Whether you’re a woman with more or less curves, this piece is designed to flatter your figure, as it’s part of the Spanish brand’s “Shape” dress collection.

It is a model with an asymmetrical neckline, sleeveless and Hellenic cut. It has a close-fitting fit, but has multiple drape details on the front and sides, making it more attractive. The back and front part are connected with a knot.

In total, the label launched four versions of the dresses, all classic and minimal, thinking about valuing customers’ bodies. There is a model with spaghetti straps and another with a halter neckline, but this offering is one of the most outstanding in the catalog of the Inditex Group brand.

The dress costs €22.95 on Zara’s website and is available in sizes S and L. There are also black and lime green versions, if you prefer.

Then click through the gallery to discover a selection of 45 of NiT’s best bargains you can still buy in Zara stores – for as little as €10.

view gallery

,

It costs €9.99 on the Zara website,