Yasuo, one of the most banned League of Legends champions, will appear in Project L

Over the years, League of Legends seen a lot of spin-offs that expand the universe and introduce new ways to play. In this regard, one of the most striking projects is Project L, a 2D fighting game that has been in development for quite some time now. While many questions remain unanswered, Riot Games has provided additional information and confirmed a new addition to the roster.

In a short video, Alex Jaffe, Champion’s lead designer Project L, confirmed that Yasuo would be a playable character in competitive play. This choice is sure to generate controversy in the community.

This is how Yasuo will fight in Project L

In the trailer, we got a glimpse of this champion’s skirmish playstyle. Since he is a master swordsman, he will use his melee weapons to deal damage. You can also use stances to surprise your opponent and use wind moves to protect yourself from a distance. He has been described by Alex Jaffe as a versatile character who can mix, play defensively, and lean towards a neutral game thanks to his long-range attacks.

Although Yasuo is one of the most popular personalities in League of LegendsIt is also one of the most controversial. He has been wreaking havoc in MOBA games over the years and has become one of the most banned champions. The report even showed that between 2016 and 2019, he was one of the top five most banned characters.





Of course the core Project L very different from League of LegendsSo it will be interesting to see how Yasuo will perform in fights for the title of a fighter.

While the release date remains a mystery, Riot Games has confirmed that EVO 2023 attendees will be able to play a special demo; Available characters will be Ahri, Darius, Yasuo and Ekko. In addition to these champions, Jinx, Katarina, and Illaoi have been confirmed to make the final roster.

