With 5th classification, Canta Comigo guarantees another Sunday in absolute sub-leadership in Teen SP and RJ

Promotion Edu Moraes/Record TV

5th qualifying this Sunday (29) sing with me teenAnd, once again, the concert achieved separate subreddits in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Driven by Rodrigo Faro and Tisianne Pinheiro, the attraction scored an average of 6.8 points in Greater SP, with a maximum of 8 and a participation of 11.7%. While the average of the competing channel was 6.1.

Airing from 6 pm to 7:41 pm, the program averaged 6 points in Rio, peaked at 6.4, and garnered a 10% share. The broadcaster which was in third place consolidated 5.9.

In the episode, the candidates place bets on successes, such as: “Umbrella” (Rihanna); “Overcome” (Marilia Mendonca); “I Kissed a Girl” (Katy Perry); “The Way of the Water” (Maria Rita); “Monsters” (Imagine Dragons); “The Way of the Water” (Maria Rita); “Water Under the Bridge” (Adele); “You Are the Reason” (Callum Scott and Leona Lewis); “Horrible Business” (Dilsinho); “Menina Veneno” (Zeze de Camargo and Luciano) and “Hurt” (Christina Aguilera).

The program also had a special judge, Juliana Nepoua, a successful TV Miramar presenter from Mozambique.

Canta Comigo Teen was the first children’s version of All Together Now, the original format of Endemol Shine Group, whose national version, “Canta Comigo”, has already won five seasons on Record TV: two with the presentation of the Gugu libretto. and three pharaohs with Rodrigo.