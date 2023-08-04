Will John Cena be in Overwatch 2?

Judging by the slight progress on the streams and the publication of the actor and fighter himself, he may become the next collaboration of the shooter hero.

On streaming platforms and social media, he will be exploring a second collaboration on Overwatch 2: John Cena. And this is thanks to the activity that his image had in both places, and even a curious publication.

In recent days, mysterious successes have emerged from the hands of Blizzard on streaming channels that aired the hero shooter. There were such words Felix Anthonywhich are the additional names of the actor and fighter (John Felix Anthony Cena) and the HTML that shows the symbol JC. Although the most mysterious was the publication on Instagram of the same picture just removed from the program.

Could John Cena be a teaser invasion mystery #Overwatch2? 💪🏼 Some threads featured cryptic messages leading users to an image with the letters “JC” in a font called “Felix-Antony”. John Cena’s full name is John Felix… pic.twitter.com/PMEHtUd9a5 — Overwatch Cavalry ES (@OWCavalryES) July 29, 2023

Let’s remember that before John Cena, the first collaboration that Overwatch 2 received was with One-Punch Man. Legendary skins for Doomfist, Genji, Kiriko and Soldier: 76 arrived here with the aesthetics of their main characters, and even challenges with free rewards.

In the case of actor and fighter, if implemented, it will go both ways. it could be like peacemaker who is his most important character in the world of fiction. And secondly, it will be more related to his second job, and this is the same path that he followed in other games such as Brawlhalla or Fortnite.

There are only a few days left before the release of Overwatch Season 6, so a possible collaboration with John Cena will not be there. Where if he did, and according to the roadmap that Blizzard has unveiled, this is one of the events that will take place from Season 7.