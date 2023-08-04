Will health care reform increase poverty?

Much has been said in recent months about the fiscal implications of government reforms, especially health care and pension reforms. Various structures, including the Ministry of Finance itself, presented their calculations.but in recent days Anif’s economic research center has focused on a different effect: the impact on poverty.

(See: Chronology of reforms that broke the government coalition).

Anif President Mauricio Santa Maria assured that monetary poverty and extreme poverty could increase by about 1 percentage point.

This is considering the cost of ‘from the pocket’ in what citizens bear when paying for their medical services, and how the reform will affect them.

Santa Maria demonstrated how “There is insurance when you have an event, you do not need to spend pocket money.and explained that in terms of health care, Colombian household spending on these costs is 15%, compared to the OECD average of 19.2% and 38.6% in Latin America.



“This means that when Hispanics get sick, they have to shell out $38 out of every $100 they have to pay for their health care. In Colombia we bet $15 and we are far away from many other countries where it costs them a lot more.” explained the economist.

Santa Maria indicated that based on this criterion, Anif estimated the impact that health care reform would have on poverty if approved as it exists today.

“If we increase personal spending on health care, we will get an increase in monetary poverty of almost 1.5 points, and extreme monetary poverty will increase by 1 point, which will take us away from the goal set by the State Recruitment of 9.6% We will achieve extreme monetary poverty poverty at 13.4%. Today we have 12%, economist commented.



(See: “We Ask for a Social Contract”: Peter Speaks of Reforms.)

So the things Under a scenario in which out-of-pocket health spending doubles, the monetary poverty rate, which stood at 39.9% in 2021, would rise to 40.8%.According to Anif’s calculations, this would mean an increase from 19.6 million people in this situation to 20.36 million people.

And in the case of extreme monetary poverty, it would increase from 6.11 million people to 6.61 million citizens.

According to Anif, There are several concerns about the health sector project. And for Santa Maria, the project aims to change the elements of the system that work and it does not prioritize issues that need to be changed, such as the nation’s shortage of doctors, which is as low as 3.8 per 100,000 inhabitants, affecting care.



“They say that the Colombian system is one of the worst in the world, that it is unfair and unfair, but if we look at the data, the opposite is true”Santa Maria said.

(See: Health care reform: what’s next for the government’s bill).

According to President Anif’s calculations, income quintile coverage shows that in 1993 only 4.3% of the poorest population and only half (46.9%) of the richest population were insured.. While for 2021, according to the latest available data, all income quintiles were close to 90% or 95%.

​

“This is an achievement that is worth $40 billion in contributions, and for the entire system it is close to $80 billion. Only achieving coverage tells us that Colombia has put in a lot of effort.”he assured.

Another point highlighted by Santa Maria is that the differences in governance between departments and municipalities are “too great” and casts doubt on whether the reform proposes “Give it all back to the state, give this management to the departments and municipalities.”

​

Finally, President Anif mentioned that healthcare spending today is almost 7 points of GDP, while in 1993, when the reform was carried out, it was 2 points of GDP, and assured that “health care costs will continue to rise because we are aging, because the demand for services is growing, because medicines are becoming more expensive, and if we introduce another fiscal problem, it will be more difficult.”

(See: Rapid advancement of health care reform draws fresh criticism.)

LAURA-LUCIA BECERRA ELEJALDE

Journalist portfolio