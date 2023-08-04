Will Arena mode be permanent in League of Legends?

The new Arena mode in League of Legends has been very well received by the community, but will it be enough to make Arena a permanent mode in the game? That’s all Riot Games said.

After several dry seasons with little to no news in game modes League of LegendsRiot Games drove us all crazy with Arena Mode.

This 2v2 mode has revolutionized the player base as it gives us a completely unique and new experience where the only thing that matters is who will be last.

The article continues after the announcement.

Obviously, he is already starting to create his purpose where he is. series of couples who dominate others. However, with so much effort put in by Riot Games, many players are wondering if the Arena mode is here to stay in League of Legends forever.

Will Arena become a permanent mode in League of Legends?

riot game

With the advent of the regime in patch 13.14the developers have been very clear and this is what they will watching his arrival to see if he was a success in the community or if he was a complete failure.

Despite taking both the content creators and the player base by storm, the team is still reluctant to constantly confirm his appearance. In fact, in recent developer blog stressed that mode can only be temporary.

The article continues after the announcement.

This temporality is not new to the game. Modes such as URF or One for All are active for a few patches that the community can enjoy, but after the event ends, they are deactivated.

Subscribe to our mailing list for the latest news on esports, gaming and more.

Despite the success that the Arena mode has, the developers do not want to get stuck. They know that one of the reasons for the success of this mode in League of Legends It’s because it’s new. However, the team fears that after a few patches, the community will get tired of it and be abandoned.

“There are many other things that we will take into account when evaluating the launch of the Arena, but the bottom line is that we will be closely monitoring its early days and we are confident that we will learn a lot about the future that this mode holds for restart and further development“.

The article continues after the announcement.

Only time will tell if it stays or becomes a temporary in-game mode.