Why is magnesium so important and what foods boost it the most?

Magnesium is an essential mineral for the proper functioning of the human body.. It is present in foods and dietary supplements, and its consumption has been associated with various health benefits.

The US National Library of Medicine indicates that magnesium is essential for regulate and ensure the proper functioning of more than 300 biochemical reactions in the bodyamong which stand out, the proper functioning of muscles and nerves, in addition, it provides support for the immune system.

Nuts and seeds very rich in magnesiumArchive

In addition, the organization indicates that there are currently several investigations into the role played by magnesium in the prevention and treatment of conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

Several studies conducted by the US National Institutes of Health show that the preferred hours for consuming this mineral are morning or night, depending on the goals pursued.

There is a list of magnesium-rich foods that are a great way to get this important mineral naturally through your daily diet.

Nuts are the richest foods in magnesium Photo: iStock

Experts point out that the recommended dietary allowance for adults varies by age and gender, but is typically 310 to 420 mg for women and 400 to 420 mg for men.

However, it is important to remember that before making any changes to your daily diet, it’s important to do it supervision of nutritioniststo avoid possible changes in the health and proper functioning of the body.

