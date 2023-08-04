Who is Roberto D’Amico and what illness is he in the hospital for?
Name Roberto D’Amico became famous in social mediaAfter running one Campaign For fundraising to support an actor who gentle from health. Was Susan Alexander the one in charge of making public the state of the original istrione Argentina. To know who is famous and what disease suffers, Unotv.com gives details.
Who is Roberto D’Amico?
Roberto D’Amico actor Argentine origin which over the years has become famous in Mexico participating in various TV serialsamong which stand out:
- bet on love
- I love Juan Querendon
- Fire in the blood
- Triumph of love
However, the talent Roberto D’Amico led him not only to be involved in important projects in the small screen world, but also to stand out in important ribbons And theatrical performancesamong which stand out:
- bad Girls
- death in Hebrew
- Bishop
- dangerous passions
- Trees die standing
Throughout his career, which began at an early age, Roberto D’Amico He showed his talent by playing some countries How Spain, Türkiye, Argentina, England, Italy and Mexicowhere did he live several decades.
What disease does the actor suffer from?
Susan Alexanderwho maintains a close friendship with Roberto D’Amicorevealed via his official social media account that the Argentine actor is “very delicate” after being infected COVID-19.
In the post, Alexander notes that Roberto D’Amico Approved for Obregon Hospital.
“Roberto D’Amico is in Obregon hospital with COVID, pneumonia and a severe urinary tract infection. His case is very delicate.” singled out Susana Alexander
The actress also stressed that the Argentine does not have health insurance or support from any institution, so she asked for support to cover the costs of the hospital, whose bill she said was due to the celebrity’s delicate case.
“The hospital bill has increased. He has no insurance or assistance from ANDA. Any contribution, anonymous or not, is welcome.