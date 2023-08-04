When Chris O’Donnell’s ingenuity served up Will Smith’s success

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones point their guns at the sky in a scene from the 1997 film ‘Men in Black’. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

Some stars experienced meteoroid-like growth Will Smith in the 90s. I was under 30 when I conquered television prince of rap in bel-air (1990–1996) and opened the way to the world of cinema like Taquilazos two rebel cops (1995) and Independence Day (1996). however, At this height, he came up with a film that forever defined his status as the star of the time, les hablo de men in Blackthe action comedy where Will Smith It brought in the necessary dose of freshness and mischief that encapsulated the winning tone of the proposal. however, If I managed to get it, it was because of his ingenuity chris o’donnell,

Surely You’re Wondering What It’s Like To See ’90s Robin With Will Smith men in Black If it doesn’t appear in Chronicles or its sequel. Perro les adelanto que, surprisingly, a lot.

I remembered this story after watching an interview that Will Smith recently gave to his friend Kevin Hart. actors in action hurt heart De Peacock to talk about some of the most outstanding characters in his traetoria. Will Smith recalls that producer James Lassiter was “the arbiter of taste”, even though he assured him that he had “10 movies made at the top of my career”. “I had my eye on him. i didn’t want to in search of happiness. i didn’t want to There”, he recalls when both productions received Oscar nominations for Best Actor. However, his lack of smell to detect future breakthroughs also led him to decide that was not what he wanted to do. black man

“(Lassiter’s) chose men in BlackSmith added. “How did you understand men in Black A little, but I didn’t want to do it. its next year Independence Day. I didn’t want to make two supernatural films back to back.”

Smith explains that in charge of convincing him was Steven Spielberg, who was one of the project’s producers on the occasion., However, it doesn’t cost much to persuade you. The actor remembers that the filmmaker sent a helicopter to pick him up, which landed at Spielberg’s house and reassured him only by saying “hola”. What’s more, another opportunity to be responsible for the Indiana Jones films went straight to the grain and asked “Tell me why you don’t want to make my film…”, leaving room for questionable points. “If Hubiera continued, Hubiera said ‘You know what Tiburon does, is that true? Do you know what ET does?'”

Steven Spielberg I immediately managed to convince her. tommy lee jones He had already accepted the role of a specialist agent in planetary defense, and the film became one of the biggest global budget hits of 1997, grossing $589 million (against an estimate of $90 million). Amid public acceptance and positive reviews praising Will Smith’s humor and freshness, the actor’s fame skyrocketed internationally.

However, Will Smith seems to have forgotten – or perhaps he doesn’t know – that if Steven Spielberg offered him the project and took the time to persuade him, it was because his preferred candidate rejected the personality. The actor in question was Chris O’Donnell and he declined the offer after falling for the trap.,

Chris O’Donnell, Al Pacino and director Martin Brest (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

chris o’donnell He was one of the fashion actors in the 90s. Fried Green Tomatoes or women’s perfume It was brought to the attention of the industry and the public, which turned it into one of the teen heartthrobs to debut in the world of blockbuster movies like Robin Day. batman forever, Therefore, we should not extrapolate on the implication black man Moreover, his position in Hollywood was so privileged that it was rumored that he was one of the candidates for the role of Jack. Titanic,

However, the director of men in Black He was not convinced, preferred Will Smith (suggested by his wife) and took care to settle O’Donnell from the middle to the back with Steven Spielberg., Barry Sonnenfeld Remembers huffpost In 2017, he hatched a sinister plan to leave with his wife.

Spielberg ordered him to play with the young performer in an attempt to persuade him to accept the project. But Sonnenfeld took the opportunity to do the opposite. “Tell Chris that he wasn’t a very good director and didn’t think the script was very good, and that if he had other options, he shouldn’t men in Black”, revealed in the above interview. ,To make sure no one is interested in it.”

American actors Alicia Silverstone, George Clooney and Chris O’Donnell on the set of Batman & Robin directed by Joel Schumacher. (Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

And it was easy enough to shoot down the middle, leaving the way open for Spielberg to dispatch his helicopter and focus on the director’s favorite. Because Barry Sonnenfeld was convinced that Will Smith had the right combination of humor and charisma for the film. and thanks for the recent success of two rebel copsThe actor closed the deal on rising positions with a salary of $5 million (source: Diversity) and a song that impressed her even more with a video clip that we got memorized, ,The ‘Men of Black’ theme paved the way for Will Smith’s debut album, which rocked the world with its songs. Gettin’ Jiggy wit it.

And the rest is history. rejected matrix to make a failure feats of jim west but won again There, Black Men II, Rebel Policeman II, etc. however, maybe the rise of will smith in the 90s (And I say 90s because he is currently rebuilding his image after that Oscars slap in the face) It was different because of Chris O’Donnell’s ingenuity in making a critical decision based on the filmmaker’s mistake., Because where Will Smith triumphed as the expert agent in Supernatural, Chris O’Donnell made the mistake of repeating missteps as Robin. Batman and Robin.

who knows, maybe men in Black This was the turning point that determined the career of Chris O’Donnell. Because after that decision he started down a different path in Hollywood, going from being a regular face on the big screen to almost disappearing completely. After the success of the action film vertical Limit (2000), we veered off track for four years. It eventually reappeared in a television series, where it remained for a short time ever since. NCIS: Los Angeles.

This article was written by Cine54 exclusively for Yahoo en Español.

