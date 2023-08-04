What’s Behind Barbie’s Shoes in the Real World, Made in the ’70s – Capricho

Read more



we still love the movie barbiestarring margot robbie, and for all the complex discussions about society that it evokes. production, with scenes that tell The trajectory of a doll leaving Barbieland and entering the real worldHave an ultra-elaborate dress, but have also brought a traditional sandal birkenstockBeloved of many celebrities till date – like Kendall Jenner it is gigi hadid,

It all begins when Barbie needs to choose between high heels and a German brand of papayas as parallels between the fictional Barbieland and the real world. In contrast to the pink heel, the Birkenstock is a two-strap sandal with brown buckles and straight soles, which, in the doll’s view, is considered completely strange and contrary to what she knows.

In the feature film directed by Greta Gerwig, the illusion begins when the character’s foot, which is heel-shaped like it always is on the toes, straightens. So she descends from the heights, Leave the world of fantasy and start keeping ‘feet on the ground’And then goes into reality to discover the ‘truth of the universe’.

slippers reappear At the end of the film, when Barbie is completely immersed in the real world, and acquires a pink colour. The final scene is simple, a visit to the gynecologist which can be read as more human and feminine representation Possible, in addition to being light and fun. Like this, Papaya is used by the dolls to symbolize this idea.

traditional model it is called Arizona And, in the film, it appears with the stripe in the main color, called Moka, and in Old Rose, a lighter pink color. In Brazil, you can find it BRL 660,

Birkenstock brand has been in existence since 1774 and, in 1896, began developing padding for the feet, which came to be known as insoles. The company was passed down from generation to generation by a German family, which bears the surname and is still in charge. The sandal as we know it today was invented in the 1960s by German designer margot fraserwho lived in California. Before being a fashionable shoe, it was seen as an article related to health due to its anatomical shape.,

it’s a hit with hippies 70’ssandals were placed in the same category Uggs it is from CrocsYou ugly shoesand done PThe art of a counterculture that opposed the traditional values ​​of the time, as it was the exact opposite of Heels.

Very successful are not only Arizona, but also other models of the brand, such as sandals bostonwhich is a kind clogs And it is very high in current fashion.

Birkenstock has not only won the hearts of Barbie, but also many celebrities and fashionistas in the real world. With everyday looks and more casual offerings, the sandal combines practicality, style and comfort – and It even showed up on actress Frances McDormand’s feet at the Oscars,

