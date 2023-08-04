What would happen if we lived in a sterile world without microorganisms?

With the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become necessary in many parts of the world to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth when interacting with different people, in addition to the widespread use of disinfectant alcohols to prevent the spread of the virus. SARS-CoV-2.

The goal was clear prevent the spread of this disease that it caused so much harm to the population, because the virus was transmitted mainly by airborne droplets. However, this measure is not Brake only reproduction of the embryo, but also to a greater or lesser extent reproduction of other microorganisms present in the environment. Is this a good idea?

In emergencies like the one we are facing, the answer is obviously yes. The danger of the pandemic was, first of all, in the collapse of hospitals, so it was urgent that the number of infected people, and especially the sick, should be sharply reduced.

However, while this may not seem intuitive to us, You should not keep yourself in constant isolation from microorganisms, pathogenic or not.. Although they can be annoying in some cases, they perform very important functions for both humans and the ecosystem as a whole.

Are microorganisms beneficial?

Without a doubt, and every day more! without microorganisms and without using them, for example, in an industrial way, our society would be unimaginable. We have been able to use them to our advantage to produce alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine, to produce foodstuffs such as cheese or yogurt, and to produce safe drugs such as insulin in large quantities.

In addition to the industrial uses of these life forms, microorganisms also have important ecosystem function population control. Thus, the diseases they can cause ensure that no population of a particular species can grow uncontrollably, destroying available resources and destabilizing the ecosystem itself.

What protects us from microorganisms?

Our body, like many animals (although, curiously, not plants) has a complex system of mechanisms that protect us from disease: the immune system. There are many media outlets and even specialists who sometimes refer to this as the “immune system”, although this is completely false, since the immune system is by definition insensitive to disease, and it is enough to know the devastating effects of HIV and the virus. the disease it can cause, AIDS, makes our body realize that the term is wrong.

The immune system is made up of a number of organs and cells that protect us from infectious diseases (e.g. covid, influenza, measles…) but also other non-communicable diseases such as cancer. For this reason, it is important that our body is ready to defend itself against both external and internal dangers.

The fact that we interact with microorganisms is not always due to the fact that they are pathogenic, since most of them are neutral or even beneficial for ourselves. However, when we come into contact with a foreign agent, our body reacts through this immune system.

This continuous activation allows us to defend ourselves against potential pathogens that, although they may interact with us, do not even affect us or cause us to develop any diseases. However, it is also responsible for the fact that we suffer from allergies or certain autoimmune diseases such as type I diabetes.

Can we live without microorganisms?

As incredible as it may seem to us, we are not only composed of human cells. We have an example of the microbiota, also known as the bacterial flora, the community of bacteria and fungi that inhabit our body, mostly in our gut.

It is believed that we are born sterile in this regard, but this Already in one birth, we begin to interact with different bacteria, which begin to form a microbiota that will accompany us for the rest of our lives and is unique to each person.like our fingerprints or our DNA. These beneficial micro-organisms help us with digestion and metabolism, defense against pathogens, immune system development, and vitamins like K, among many other functions.

It is for this reason that man cannot live without his bacterial flora, and for this it is essential that our immune system learn to distinguish bacteria from other external microorganismswhom he must eliminate, and these little comrades whom he must respect and protect.

Curiously, the microbiome interferes much more with our daily lives than we think, as it can even define our personality. There is scientific evidence that these bacteria are able to interact with our brains and change our mood. Although there is not enough research in this regard, there does seem to be some evidence suggesting an association between the presence of certain bacteria in our microbiome and the appearance of some symptoms of depression.

What are the consequences of living in a sterile world?

We must understand how barren world one in which all microorganisms (bacteria, viruses…) pathogens do not existso we will respect all those forms of life that do not cause disease and that serve us to a greater or lesser extent.

At first, we might think this might be a good idea, because without germs we wouldn’t get sick and could eradicate serious diseases like Ebola, and even generally harmless ones like the common cold or the flu. Sounds good, doesn’t it? However, this could be disastrous for life as we know it, on many levels.

Our the immune system protects usnot only from potential pathogens, but also from foreign cells that may appear in our body, such as cancer cells. Every day some of our cells become cancerous, but our immune system is responsible for destroying them before they can develop and develop this disease.

However, a world without germs would lead to a much more immature immune systembecause by not coming into contact with pathogens as often, it would start to malfunction, because it is a defense system that is constantly learning and optimizing as we grow and interact with the environment.

Even if we did not have problems with these already eradicated diseases, we would still have to deal with cancer cells, so it is likely that we would have more different types of cancer, and the treatment would be worse than the disease.

Another thing that could happen is the so-called hygienic hypothesis, which could already be manifesting today. This hypothesis states that reduced exposure to microbes due to greater hygiene may cause an increase in autoimmune diseases and allergies.

We like it more or less, and as we mentioned, many microorganisms perform the function of population regulation in ecosystems, which also affects our view. This is one reason why during the 19th and 20th centuries the world population of our species grew exponentially as living conditions improved and the use of antibiotics spread.

For this reason, it is likely that if we eradicated all infectious diseases, we would face population growth that would be even more unsustainable for our planet.

As you have seen, microorganisms, both harmless and pathogenic, are fundamental to our planet as we know it. Whenever we think about how much better or worse our planet would be if one or more species disappeared, we must take into account the delicate balance in which all life forms live and how we interact with each other.