What is leprosy and what are the symptoms of the disease? – Financial

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that leprosy had returned, so there was an increase in cases in some regions of the US.

The New York City Department of Health explains that leprosy is a chronic skin disease that affects the hands, feet, and, in some cases, the lining of the nose.

This is also related to peripheral nervous system and spreads when exposed to transmitted by airborne droplets from an infected person.

Anyone can contract the disease, although children have been observed to be the most vulnerable.

leprosy infection comes from person to person and one of the most common ways is to have or have been in direct contact with someone who has the condition.

Germs can enter through the nose, as well as through open cracks in the skin. It is considered a chronic condition because symptoms sometimes appear after four to eight years.

Skin lesions and other symptoms

first symptoms – skin lesions and a feeling of numbness in that area. With lepromatous leprosy, the characteristic discomfort is nasal congestion and the appearance of skin rashes.

If a person has already been identified as having leprosy, it is recommended to start treatment immediately, as this also avoids infection.

Leprosy is recommended to be treated with medical specialist and, depending on the condition, treatment takes from six months to two years, since it consists of the use of various medications.

A general recommendation for preventing leprosy infection is regular medical check-ups if you have had contact with someone who has been infected.