What is Internet addict Lana Del Rey’s “prophecy”?

we all know that Lana Del Rey Practice witchcraft in your spare time… But, what does Internet addict Lana predict? And more importantly: Is it true? We explain to you: In 2020, Lana faced criticism after sharing a “question to the culture” on Instagram, on which she called her critics “pathetic.” At this point, Lana suggested that she had it harder than most women in the music industry. He also compared his experience to a list of mostly black artists.

Lana wrote: “Ahora que Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce I have a number that has songs about being sexy, not wearing clothes, having sex, cheating, etc. What do you want except to be crucified or be told that I am glamorizing abuse? As we remember, this letter was heavily criticized at the time.

advertising



The basis of Lana Del Rey’s infamous 2020 “Question of Culture” and “Prophecy”. Photography: Subway

Now, we’re fast-forwarding to 2023 and over the past few weeks, every celebrity that Lana has named in this post seems like the order in which Lana listed the names came from a scam. have passed Firstly, doja cat I was criticized for telling his fans they didn’t want him and deleted his accounts. luego, Ariana Grande Told that she is getting divorced and it is assumed that she has started a relationship with her co-star Wicked, ethan slater, who was also married and had a newborn child. Thirdly, it was reported that Camila Cabello was reportedly going out with Raw Alejandro A few days later, they announced the break-up of their relationship. rosaliaSomething that was discussed later.

Following this news, it didn’t take long for Lana’s fans to realize that the events were intertwined with the singer’s catalog and baptize themselves as “The Prophecy”. Lana Del ReyAnd started going viral on Twitter and Tiktok. According to Poco, Cardi B went viral last week for launching the microphone for a fan over the weekend. Problem is, Lana fans took the prediction into their own hands, adding misinformation to the mix, tweeting a fake Kehlani Instagram story with the caption: “I broke my leg at the Beyoncé concert today.” a moment later, if I may believe nicki minaj Had become the victim of a scuffle. monday tmz, someone called 911 to report that a man had been shot at Nikki’s home. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s agents then reported to his home.

advertising



amidst the invented lies of Kehlani And the real event that Nicki has to face right now is if more TikTok videos go viral and tweets stating that Lana’s predictions are coming true, especially Why erika badu accused beyoncé To copy your look on tour Renaissance, published a photo on it comparing a set of beyoncé With Pi Day photo with Suyo: “I feel like I’m the world’s stylist”. However, as things stand, Kehlani got rid of the scandal and now the order has been changed. In other words, Lana may be a sorceress, but her predicament is nothing more than an internet myth.

advertising



Thank you for reading our report. Funding independent journalism doesn’t happen alone. We need your support in contributing to a cafe for our crew, no matter how big or small. It doesn’t matter where you are in the world, we support you with a minimum of CLP 1,000 via Webpay (if you’re in Chile) or 1 USD via Paypal (if you’re outside Chile).

What did you think after reading?